The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Productivity is lifting, but we shouldn't get carried away

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
December 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A key government adviser has warned against complacency despite an end to the nation's "productivity freefall".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.