Things will get better in 2024, but more pain first

Households have been warned to brace for another tough year in 2024 even though the outlook could brighten in the second half as easing inflation raises the prospect of interest rates starting to come down.
In a sobering assessment of the year ahead, economists caution that the best that can be said about much of 2024 is that things are unlikely to get much worse.
Especially in the early months of the new year many of the factors that have put family budgets under so much pressure in the past 12 months - surging living costs, high interest rates, rising rents and increasing mortgage repayments - are expected to persist.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said there will be positive developments, flagging that annual wage gains will begin to outstrip inflation in the coming months, delivering real pay growth for workers.
But Deloitte Access Economics chief economist Stephen Smith said that for most the effect will be barely noticeable, at least initially.
"Wages will creep back into positive real growth in 2024 but I don't think people will be feeling like they're really getting ahead," Mr Smith said.
Rather than wages, the Deloitte economist thinks a better gauge of how families are faring is real household disposable income per person.
By that measure, people experienced a 5 per cent drop in 2023 and are set for a further 1 per cent decline this year, he said.
"That'll be the third year in a row that that particular measure has gone backwards, and that's really indicative of how people are feeling," Mr Smith said.
But, barring further shocks like a prolonged disruption to global oil supplies from attacks on Red Sea shipping, the pressure on household budgets from rising living costs is likely to ease as inflation decelerates.
Commonwealth Bank chief economist Stephen Halmarick predicts the annual inflation rate will drop to 3 per cent by the end of 2024, a much faster decline than is currently forecast by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
If he is correct, this will give the central bank room to begin cutting interest rates later in the year.
Mr Halmarick tips the RBA will announce its first rate cut in September, with two more by the end of the year and a further three in the second half of 2025, taking the official cash rate down to 2.85 per cent.
ANZ head of Australian economics Adam Boyton shares Mr Halmarick's view that inflation will dip to within the central bank's 2 to 3 per cent target band by the end of 2024.
But he thinks the stage three tax cuts the come into force from July 1, together with some additional cost of living assistance to households in the May budget, mean any interest rate cuts will be delayed until late in the year and the pace of monetary policy easing will be "shallow".
The controversial stage three tax changes, which will provide tax cuts to workers earning more than $45,000 a year and are skewed to higher income earners, are expected to deliver a $20 billion boost to household disposable incomes in their first year.
This would come on top of budget living cost measures worth around 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product, Mr Boyton said.
Further complicating the picture for the Reserve Bank, during 2024 a big program of public and private investment in transport, infrastructure, housing and energy transition works will hold up materials and labour costs in construction and engineering.
"This ultimately suggests that the sequence of policy easing over 2024 will be fiscal first, followed by a shallow monetary policy easing cycle from the end of 2024," the ANZ economist said.
Any lowering of interest rates will be welcomed by those paying off a home and other borrowers, but Mr Smith warns the outlook for renters is less promising.
"The housing market is extremely tight and is set to tighten further in 2024 as the supply of housing remains well below what it needs to be," he said, "so rents [will] continue to grow really strongly through the year."
Westpac chief economist Luci Ellis is more optimistic.
Ms Ellis said the the massive influx of migrants since the easing of pandemic restrictions will "not be repeated" in 2024 and the pace of population growth will moderate, in turn lowering the pressure on rents.
