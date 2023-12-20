The Clyde Mountain rocking horses have been joined by Santa Claus

If anything happens to the reindeers, Santa could almost call on the rocking horses of the Kings Highway to guide his sleigh on Christmas Eve.
The rocking horses, neatly arranged on a fallen log on the Kings Highway over the Clyde Mountain, have been joined in recent days by the big man in red (and a festive T-Rex, which, as we all, know is a traditional Christmas symbol.)
The mysterious rocking horses can be seen on the northern side of the highway near Currowan, the first appearing in October 2020, according to our intrepid correspondent Tim the Yowie Man.
"They were highly likely put there by a local man to cheer up passing kids when everything was black after the fires and he has continued to attempt to cheer up passing motorists with more and more rocking horses and now Santa," Tim said.
So, as you are travelling down to the coast for summer, it's nice to give the rocking horses a wave.
BUT don't stop and get out of the car - there is no safe spot to park beside the road. This photograph came to us from someone who had hiked in.
