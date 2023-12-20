The Canberra Times
Man killed in head-on collision on Pialligo Avenue

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated December 20 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 11:04am
A 30-year-old man from Queanbeyan has died following a two-vehicle collision on Pialligo Avenue, police say.

