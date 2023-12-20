Man killed in head-on collision on Pialligo Avenue

A 30-year-old man from Queanbeyan has died following a two-vehicle collision on Pialligo Avenue, police say.
They said a Holden Astra hatchback and a Nissan Patrol SUV collided on the road between Scherger Drive and Oaks Estate Road, Majura, about 9.10am.
Pialligo Avenue has been closed east of Scherger Drive and police say it is expected to remain closed for some time.
An ESA spokesperson said a man and a woman had also been taken to hospital.
Police said, "The other man and the woman who were both travelling in the Nissan were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
An ESA spokesperson said the man had been trapped in his car and had to be extricated before he was taken to hospital.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage of Pialligo Avenue in the lead-up to it. They asked anyone with information that could help them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7625178.
It is the fourth fatality on ACT roads in 2023.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
More to come
