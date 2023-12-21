'Not done yet': Cricket legend's remarkable effort to walk again

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on Chris Cairns' recovery, a Queanbeyan stadium option and teams spreading Christmas love.
A New Zealander walks into a bar and ... jaws hit the ground. Because Chris Cairns isn't supposed to walk.
Not after suffering a tear in one of the main arteries of his heart and then a spinal stroke, and then being diagnosed with bowel cancer.
But two and a half years after the day that changed his life, Cairns is on his feet again and making the impossible possible.
The cricketing great, who now lives in Canberra, has teamed up with several companies since he almost died on an emergency flight from Canberra to Sydney in August 2021.
The latest are Ottoblock and NeuroMuscular Orthotics, and the results are amazing. Cairns has spent much of his recovery in a wheelchair after the stroke left him unable to use his legs.
Now he's posting videos of him getting out of a car and lifting his own wheelchair to the ground, walking into a bar while using crutches and even pulling himself up stairs in Woden.
"Day 1 of many that lie ahead," Cairns posted on his video walking into the bar.
"What a team. I'm so blessed and cannot thank you all enough."
On the video of maneuvering around the car: "New moves keep a comin'. #notdoneyet."
If you're in need of some end-of-year inspiration, make sure you follow his journey. At the rate he's moving, it won't be long before he's sending down thunderbolts again or dispatching bowlers around the park.
Sure, Cairns' feats are impressive. But the father of five can forget about bragging rights in the family.
Cairns' daughter Isabel was one of several junior Canberra stars at the under-12s Australian Tour Masters tennis finals in Melbourne. Isabel was runner-up in the doubles and sixth in the singles.
Tommy Camus, the younger brother of Australia's best junior boy Charlie, was runner up in the boys singles and semi-finalist in the doubles, while Jobe Dikkenberg was runner up in the doubles.
You have to wake up pretty early to get anything past Canberra Raiders fans. The supporter group is one of the most engaged in the NRL, and they thought they got an early tip for 2024 this week.
The Raiders had a media day at the club's headquarters, with players in full playing kit for photos and promotional videos ahead of the new season.
One photo of forgotten man Xavier Savage showed him wearing the No. 1 jersey, which sent fans into a frenzy about the possibility of him playing fullback next year.
Savage was missing for much of this year, banished to the NSW Cup after a pre-season broken jaw ruined what many thought would be a breakout year.
The 21-year-old played just one game in the top grade. It's hoped he will get a chance to show his blistering speed this year after playing 19 games in his debut season in 2022. But we're hearing he will face stiff competition from another young gun - Chevy Stewart - for the fullback role.
It seems like a crazy idea, right? But imagine an upgraded Seiffert Oval packed out for a Raiders regular season-game in a similar fashion to the way the NRL takes games to Bathurst, Wagga and Mudgee.
And given Canberrans have been waiting 14 years for a new stadium at Bruce (or Civic, or Exhibition Park), maybe Seiffert is a quicker and cheaper option if the NSW government chips in for some improvements.
Raiders boss Don Furner raised the issue in his end-of-year message this week as the club prepares to play a trial match at their spiritual home in Queanbeyan.
"[Queanbeyan] is where it all began. There are certain people on the council who would love to have a new stadium out that way," Furner said. "It will be great to have a trial game there, you sit so close."
Seiffert has hosted Brumbies trials and A-League Women's soccer in the past. It is in need of some TLC, but it's got that old-school charm and could be the 10,000-capacity boutique venue we need in the region.
We hear the next thing on the Seiffert improvement plan is women's change rooms. As for getting into a stadium race with the ACT government, which has been talking about a new venue in Canberra since 2009, we asked Queanbeyan mayor and former Raiders Army leader Kenrick Winchester for his thoughts.
"It'd be nice," he said with a spring in his step. "Imagine it packed out for game against the Titans or Cowboys? We're excited for the trial match here, and a regular-season game would be great.
"But there's no money for big upgrades, unfortunately."
We're hearing the chances of Zac Hosking coming to Canberra are getting slimmer and slimmer by the day.
The Penrith Panthers back-rower toured the Raiders' facilities a couple of weeks ago and was impressed. So were Raiders officials, and they were keen to offer him a deal.
But with doubts surrounding the immediate playing future of Corey Harawira-Naera, it would be ideal if Hosking joined the Raiders for next season as well.
Hosking's manager is former Raiders skipper Clinton Schifcofske, and we hear no deal has been done.
There's also been movement in the coaching ranks. Blacktown Sea Eagles coach Brock Sheppard has left Manly's set up to join the Raiders. He's looming as the man to coach Canberra's NSW Cup team.
If you haven't seen Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne in action yet, do yourself a favour and get to a WNBL game before the season ends.
Melbourne is a star on the rise. She's already in the Australian Opals team and has played in the WNBA, and many consider her one of the leaders of the next-gen national team.
But how about her toughness and attitude? She was all smiles after having her tooth knocked out during a game last week.
It was knocked out on Friday night, and fixed the next morning. None of it worried the unflappable 21-year-old.
"For her to have a lisp the whole second half, we were making fun of her a bit, but that's just the style of this group - we're light, we have fun," said teammate Nicole Munger.
Sometimes it's the small gestures that make all the difference. Canberra's elite sporting teams have been doing their part over the past two weeks, with the Raiders, Brumbies and Canberra United visiting children in hospital.
It would have been easy for the likes of Tom Wright and Noah Lolesio to wallow in their Wallabies frustrations after missing out on World Cup selection, or for Tom Hooper to take an extra-long break after the Eddie Jones saga.
But the trio, alongside captain Allan Alaalatoa, were at the Canberra Hospital Paediatric ward last week putting smiles on faces.
The Raiders had Simaima Taufa and Reegan Carr do the same, and United sent along most of their squad to deliver gifts to children. A heartwarming way to end an up and down year for all of those teams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.