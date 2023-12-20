When do the Forex markets open in Australia?

This is sponsored content by PropCompanies.



In Australia, the forex market opens at 7am on Monday Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), and runs continuously until 7am on Saturday AEST. This extended trading window provides an advantage over the stock market, as you can engage in forex trading 24 hours a day, five days a week. During this time, there's always a major market open somewhere in the world, providing uninterrupted trading opportunities.

Forex market hours

The forex market is the largest financial market in the world, with an impressive daily trading volume of US $7.5 trillion and a total value of US $2.73 quadrillion. This immense scale provides high liquidity and volatility, allowing traders to speculate on forex markets and capitalise on fluctuations in exchange rates.

24-hour trading is a major advantage over other financial markets. This round-the-clock operation is made possible by overlapping trading sessions in different time zones, allowing for non-stop trading from Monday to Saturday morning in Australia.

What are the Four Main Forex Trading Sessions?

Global forex markets operate through four key trading sessions in Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), London (UK), and New York (US).

The four main trading sessions overlap at certain times, creating periods of heightened market activity. These session overlaps result in increased trading volume and volatility, offering various opportunities for forex traders. Understanding these sessions is crucial for strategising and capitalising on the best trading times.

The four key trading times in their respective local times are:

Sydney Session: Opens at 8am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) and closes at 4pm AEST.

Tokyo Session: Opens at 9am Japan Standard Time (JST) and closes at 6pm JST.

London Session: Opens at 8am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and closes at 4pm GMT.

New York Session: Opens at 8am Eastern Standard Time (EST) and closes at 5pm EST.

Sydney Session: When does the Forex Market open?

The Sydney forex market opens at 8am AEST and closes at 4pm AEST. For Australian traders, this trading session is the first to open in the global forex market, setting the initial pace for currency trading for the week.

During the Sydney session, there is an overlap with the Tokyo session from 10am AEST. This overlap lasts until 4pm AEST and creates a period of increased liquidity and trading volume during this time, especially for currency pairs involving the Australian Dollar (AUD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), and Asian currencies.

Compared to the other trading sessions, the Sydney trading time offers relatively low volatility, which can be advantageous if you prefer to rely on fundamental analysis and key economic releases for your trading decisions.

It may also be a beneficial time to trade if you are a beginner, as the low volatility will allow you to enter the market without facing high levels of risk. Lastly, more experienced traders may utilise the lower volatility of the Sydney session to test new strategies.

Tokyo Session: What are the Forex Trading hours of the Asian session?

The Tokyo forex market opens at 9am Japan Standard Time (JST) and closes at 9am JST; this equates to 10am to 7pm Australian time (AEST). As the third largest trading centre globally, the Tokyo session plays a significant role in the forex market, especially for Asian currencies.

The Tokyo session extends beyond Japan and includes other major financial centres in Asia, such as Singapore and Hong Kong. As mentioned, the overlap with the Sydney session provides a period of heightened market activity between 10am and 4pm AEST.

However, the Tokyo session is known for low levels of volatility compared to the US or European sessions. The session is influenced by Japan's export-dependent economy and sees significant activity from commercial export companies and central banks.

If you are a forex trader looking to capitalise on news events, the Tokyo session may present some good opportunities for you, especially with news from Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Additionally, economic data releases from China can lead to more volatile conditions, affecting currency pairs involving the Australian Dollar or Japanese Yen (i.e. USD/JPY or AUD/JPY), given the strong economic ties between Australia, Japan, and China.

London Session: What is the trading times of the European session?

The London forex trading session opens at 8am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and closes at 4pm GMT; this translates to 6pm to 2am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) during the non-daylight savings period. During daylight saving time, these hours shift to 7pm and 3am AEST.

As one of the most significant trading centres in the world, the London session is known for its high liquidity and volatility. This session not only encompasses the UK market but also includes other European forex hubs like Frankfurt (Germany) and Paris (France), which start slightly earlier than London.

The London session is particularly important for trading major currency pairs as the New York and London sessions overlap between 10pm and 2am for Australian traders (or 11pm to 3am AEST during daylight saving time). This is one of the most active trading periods of the day, offering peak liquidity and volatility.

Major currency pairs involving the Great British Pound, US Dollar, and Euro (i.e. EUR/USD or GBP/USD) are popular to trade during this time of the day.

There is a brief overlap between the UK and Asian sessions from 6pm to 7pm AEST. However, this period is generally considered less significant for trading as it coincides with the closing of Tokyo's trading activity and the opening of the London session.

During the London trading day you can expect significant movements in currency prices and trading activity, influenced by economic releases from Europe. This session sets the tone for currency trends that then continue on into the New York and next Asian trading session, making it a crucial time for forex trading.

New York Session: What are the Trading Hours of the US Session?

The New York trading session opens at 8am Eastern Standard Time (EST) and closes at 5pm EST. For Australian traders, this is 12am to 9am Australian time during non-daylight savings hours, then shifts to 1am to 10am when daylight saving time is observed.

As a major financial hub, the New York session is the busiest worldwide and accounts for approximately 17 per cent of all forex transactions. It also covers other North American hubs such as Toronto and Chicago, although New York is the primary epicentre for forex trading in the foreign exchange market.

The New York session provides opportunities for Australian traders looking to focus on currency pairs involving the US Dollar (USD), such as the EUR/USD and AUD/USD. The overlap with the London session from 10pm to 2am AEST is one of the busiest trading periods globally, offering higher levels of liquidity and volatility for forex trading.

As the US Dollar is involved in 85 per cent of all forex trades, any economic reports and news heavily impact financial markets in the United States and abroad. The release of US economic data, such as Federal Reserve decisions, GDP growth figures, or the Consumer Price Index (CPI), can cause substantial movements in currency prices, providing you with ample opportunity to capitalise on fluctuations.

Forex Trading hours and daylight savings time

Daylight savings time significantly alters forex trading hours, impacting the best times for Australian traders to engage in the market. For instance, during Australian Daylight Saving Time, the Sydney session operates from 8am to 5pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), which is Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) +11. This is in contrast to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), which is UTC +10.

When daylight savings occurs, you need to adjust your forex trading schedule to account for the change in session times. For example, the overlap between the Sydney and Tokyo sessions, which is an optimal time for trading Asian currency pairs, shifts by an hour. Similarly, the significant overlap between the London and New York sessions, which occurs between 8pm - 12am AEST, shifts to 9pm - 1am AEDT, requiring Australian traders to trade later than they normally would.

Forex markets and public holidays

Public holidays affect forex trading as many major financial centres will close their markets leading to reduced market liquidity and alerted trading hours. For instance, on globally recognised public holidays such as Christmas and Easter, all four major trading sessions are closed, leading to a pause in trading activity.

In major financial hubs like America, local public holidays like the Fourth of July or Labor Day still impact financial markets, with a decrease of US Dollars traded on these days.

The reduction in market participants on bank and public holidays can result in wider bid-ask spreads and less pronounced pip movements. However, unexpected news announced on public holidays can still cause significant volatility due to the lower trading volume.

FAQs

What is the time difference between Sydney, Australia and New York, USA?

Sydney, Australia, is typically 15 hours ahead of New York, United States, but when it's daylight saving time in each time zone, it reduces to 14 hours or increases to 16 hours difference.

When New York observes daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, the time difference between Sydney and New York drops to 14 hours. Conversely, when Sydney is on daylight savings time from the first Sunday in October to the first Sunday in April, the gap increases to 16 hours.

Is Forex Trading allowed in Australia?

Yes, forex trading is legal in Australia and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). ASIC sets forex trading rules in Australia and is designed to protect traders by ensuring fair and transparent market conditions. The regulatory body oversees all financial services and markets in Australia, including Forex Brokers, to safeguard the interests of traders and investors.

ASIC's regulations include requirements around licensing, negative balance protection, leverage limits, and segregated client funds. You can find out more about The Best CFD Trading Platforms for Australian Traders or The Best Forex Trading Apps here.

Disclaimer: CFD trading comes with a high risk of losing money. Always read the PDS and risk warnings before you start trading. We always recommend trading with a broker regulated in your local jurisdiction.