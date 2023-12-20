Albanese is expensive as Prime Minister, but not as costly as Morrison

Newly released data on federal MP expenses shows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese charged the taxpayer the most money soon after taking office, but despite intensive overseas travel it is still less than what his Liberal predecessor Scott Morrison charged the previous quarter.
The controversial $66 million expenses system for parliamentarians is finally back and reporting data after being suspended in November 2022 over a cost blow-out and a June 2022 software upgrade left it virtually unworkable.
Offices have still been plugging in data for office and travel expenses such as staff leave, staff allowances, MP travel claims, office budgets, printing, phone and internet bills.
The new reporting covers some of the first months of the Albanese government, 0with the July-September 2022 reporting period.
It finds Mr Albanese charged the taxpayer the most over the three months of the year's third quarter at $684,665.31. International travel came in at $82,729.78 as the Prime Minister flew to Japan for the Quad Leaders Summit and other overseas events in Indonesia, New Zealand and Europe straight after taking office. The largest expense for the new Prime Minister was the $512,232.91 for employee travel.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke was the second for taxpayer expenses at $398,410.41, while Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was third at $363,003.73. Mr Dutton did not claim any international travel in the third quarter, but claimed more travel allowance for official duties and family travel than the Prime Minister.
Mr Albanese's expenses compare to Mr Morrison charging the taxpayer $1,322,666.32 in the second quarter of 2022 which is largely a period leading up to the May 2022 federal election.
There is a convention that most expenses after the official campaign launches should be paid by the political party.
Mr Morrison charged $964,520.77 on employee travel in the second quarter of 2022 while $119,051.93 was spent on extensive Comcar use around the nation.
In the same second quarter, Mr Albanese charged the taxpayer $1,027,804.28 as Labor Opposition Leader. $673,683.44 was spent on employee travel while a similar amount to Mr Morrison, $113,944.41, was spent on national Comcar use.
In the first quarter of 2022, Mr Morrison claimed $666,962.55 in taxpayer expenses including $198,749.20 on international travel and $361,357.86 on employee travel.
The then prime minister has claimed for travelling in 2021 to Italy and the UK for the G20 and the COP26 climate conference and to the US for the Quad Leaders meeting.
Mr Albanese spent $567,261.91 in taxpayer dollars in the first quarter of 2022 with the main costs being office administration, office facilities, and employee travel.
