'More to come': Star's health battle gives Raiders reality check

Canberra Raiders players are rallying around injured back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera as he prepares for a career-defining decision about his health after coach Ricky Stuart conceded it was unlikely he would play again.
While Harawira-Naera is awaiting a specialist appointment in January, the Raiders are preparing for the likelihood he won't be on the field next year and may not play again at all.
The news has hit the playing group hard, with centre Matt Timoko admitting the aftermath of Harawira-Naera's on-field seizure in May had given the rest of the squad a greater appreciation for their NRL opportunities.
"It just puts everything in perspective to appreciate the little things about footy," Timoko said.
"It just goes to show that you can't take this job lightly. It's not going to last forever. Some people might play 300 games, some people might get the chance to play one."
Harawira-Naera's life was turned upside down when he collapsed and suffered a seizure in Canberra's win over South Sydney.
The game was stopped for 10 minutes before the 28-year-old was stretchered off and taken to a nearby hospital.
Though discharged the next morning and cleared of a concussion, it was the beginning of a now seven-month battle that has kept Harawira-Naera sidelined.
He suffered complications from myocarditis, though his troponin levels have dropped since which is a positive sign.
Harawira-Naera will meet with a specialist next month to see if his heart rhythms have returned to normal, which will determine whether he can make a return to footy.
"Nothing confirmed yet whanau," Harawira-Naera posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
"More to come from my end. Merry Xmas to all, big love to those who have reached out."
Stuart is bracing for unfortunate news though, telling Wide World of Sports: "The medical reports we are getting is that he is very unlikely to play again."
"Corey's welfare and his situation in regards to his health is the utmost importance to the Canberra Raiders," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"He's fortunate he's involved with a club that puts the person first."
Timoko said he hadn't heard definitively that Harawira-Naera's playing days were done, but vowed to continue supporting his teammate.
"I've been keeping in contact with Corey over the past couple months, just doing things and hanging out with him," Timoko said.
"At the moment, his spirits are high. I think at first it was a bit hard for him to comprehend. But he's been well.
"I haven't seen anything coming out yet [about retiring], but I'll probably reach out to him, see if he's alright and if there's anything we can do for him.
"The thing about Corey is he never walks around moping, he always has a smile on his face, and is always putting others before himself."
If the versatile utility is forced to medically retire, the Raiders will seek a salary cap exemption, which would allow them to recruit a replacement.
Harawira-Naera is signed on with the Raiders until the end of 2025, but if he isn't able to play anymore, the club are set to offer him a role off the field.
