With new flights to Australia, buckle up and let's talk Turkiye

Amazingly rich in history, you're never far from reminders of great empires in Turkiye, but one of the most spectacular sights is Ephesus. The ruins of the expansive city, founded by Ancient Greeks in the 10th century BC, is still home to an incredible collection of temples, tombs, and theatres that takes hours to explore. The Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, unfortunately hasn't survived, but the Library of Celsus gives a sense of the city's grandeur, its marble facade decorated with detailed carvings.