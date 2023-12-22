The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

With new flights to Australia, buckle up and let's talk Turkiye

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
December 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It looks like this year we're all getting some Christmas Turkey... or, I should say, Turkiye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.