With new flights to Australia, buckle up and let's talk Turkiye

It looks like this year we're all getting some Christmas Turkey... or, I should say, Turkiye.
Just as everything winds down for the holiday period, the federal government has approved more Turkish Airlines flights into Australia, from the current seven weekly flights to 35 weekly flights by 2025, with the first new ones beginning early next year.
If you missed the news, that would be understandable. There was no official announcement from the government, which is a bit strange considering the boost this brings to our local tourism industry. But the silence is likely because of the questions it raises about why a very similar request by Qatar Airways was rejected earlier in the year.
But it's Christmas Eve, so let's get into the festive spirit. Rather than focus on the politics of why the Grinch stole cheaper airfares from us, how about we take a trip with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and look at what these new Turkish Airways flights offer.
They're likely to become a popular option for Australians to reach Europe and Africa (although, until the airline takes delivery of new long-distance planes, there'll be an extra transit stop between here and Istanbul). And that creates a tempting opportunity to explore some of Turkiye on the way through.
Istanbul will be the hub for the new flights, and Turkiye's largest city will have enough to explore, regardless of how many times you visit. First-timers won't want to miss the big sights like the imposing Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, both ornately decorated with vibrant mosaics, while other heritage sites will take you from the palaces of the Ottomans to the underground cisterns of the Byzantines.
But don't forget this is also a modern city where you can find a vibrant coffee and nightlife scene, as well as more than 50 Michelin-recommended restaurants, a fitting recognition for the bridge between Europe and Asia.
Although Turkiye's diverse landscapes reveal some incredible natural wonders, only two are recognised as World Heritage Sites. One is Pamukkale, a series of pools cascading in terraces down a hillside, each created by deposits of calcium left by the water. The name Pamukkale, translating as "Palace of Cotton" does a good job describing how it looks, with petrified waterfalls and glistening white pathways.
Although they were first used as therapeutic spas two millennia ago, overtourism means you can no longer swim in the pools, but there's plenty to see here, including the ancient bathhouse founded in the 2nd century BC.
Also known as the Turquoise Coast, the Turkish Riviera has long been a popular tourist destination for sun-seekers - the number of package-holiday resorts full of bright-red Brits is evidence of that. But with more than 1000 kilometres to choose from, that style of holiday is easy to avoid.
The town of Bodrum, nicknamed "Turkiye's St Tropez" has trendy beach clubs and boutique accommodation. Fethiye is more laidback with casual dining and excellent Lycian sites, while Kas almost feels like a village with its cobblestone streets and whitewashed houses.
Amazingly rich in history, you're never far from reminders of great empires in Turkiye, but one of the most spectacular sights is Ephesus. The ruins of the expansive city, founded by Ancient Greeks in the 10th century BC, is still home to an incredible collection of temples, tombs, and theatres that takes hours to explore. The Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, unfortunately hasn't survived, but the Library of Celsus gives a sense of the city's grandeur, its marble facade decorated with detailed carvings.
Less famous than Ephesus and more mysterious, the summit of soaring Mount Nemrut was transformed millennia ago into an opulent tomb surrounded by 10-metre-high stone statues, pieces of which are now scattered around the site. But while Mount Nemrut is a dramatic sight, it's quite remote, so thankfully there are other things to see in the region to justify the trip.
Located in the country's southeast between the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers, where civilisations were once cradled, you'll also find the extraordinary Neolithic temple complex of Gobekli Tepe, the medieval city of Diyarbakr now defined by its Kurdish population, and the limestone city of Mardin built on the cliffs of a huge rock.
Forget what you think you know about Turkiye before you come to Trabzon, where there are none of the riviera-style resorts or rocky deserts that most tourists to the country experience. Located on the coast of the Black Sea, the city is instead nestled at the bottom of lush forest-covered mountains, where its centuries-long role as a busy port has left a vibrantly cosmopolitan centre.
But really, it serves best as a base to discover the region's secluded beaches, hiking trails through green valleys, and quaint mountain villages - not to mention the impressive clifftop Sumela Monastery.
This may not be a part of the country that's convenient as a stopover, but perhaps there'll be a day when you transit through Turkiye so regularly, you'll need some fresh ideas like this.
