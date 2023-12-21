Heading to the movies this summer? Here's our critics' top picks

This well-made dystopian prequel in the series based on Suzanne Collins' books focuses on the young Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow (Tom Blyth) who will eventually grow up to become ruler of his land. Elements of the story are reminiscent of Star Wars and Game of Thrones but the world-building and a fine cast help maintain interest despite the film's length. Ron Cerabona
Martin Scorsese's film tells an important story about the deadly exploitation of a community of First Nations people by white men but its length and slow pace won't suit all tastes. The cast includes two Scorsese regulars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Jane Freebury
Co-writer and director Bradley Cooper plays the brilliant American composer and musician Leonard Bernstein in a dazzling film about the bisexual Bernstein's complicated relationship with his wife Felicia (Carey Mulligan). JF
As a biopic, Ridley Scott's film barely manages to scratch the surface of its subject's life and achievements but as a historical spectacle it's a brilliant ride with Joaquin Phoenix an interesting casting choice as the French military man who became emperor. Vanessa Kirby plays Napoleon's wife Josephine. JF
Emerald Fennell's clever, queasy thriller is about an Oxford scholarship student (Barry Keoghan) who befriends a wealthy fellow collegian (Jacob Elordi) and is invited to spend the summer at the family estate. JF
The trolls' third animated adventure has lots of colour, music and laughs for the kids but also caters to parents with musical references and lines aimed at older audiences. Jess Layt.
This lovely musical prequel imagines Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet, pictured) starting out as a chocolate maker but facing all sorts of obstacles - from police corruption to indentured servitude - as he tries to establish himself in his dream job. There are memorable songs and the strong supporting cast includes Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Cris Kennedy.
