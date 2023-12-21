The Canberra Times
Heading to the movies this summer? Here's our critics' top picks

December 21 2023 - 12:00pm
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (M, 157 minutes) 3 stars

This well-made dystopian prequel in the series based on Suzanne Collins' books focuses on the young Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow (Tom Blyth) who will eventually grow up to become ruler of his land. Elements of the story are reminiscent of Star Wars and Game of Thrones but the world-building and a fine cast help maintain interest despite the film's length. Ron Cerabona

