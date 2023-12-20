The Albanese government's migration cap is another con

Not for the first time Crispin Hull has exposed a government con trick. In this case, it is the Albanese government claiming it will halve immigration to "a more normal" or more "sustainable" 250,000 people. ("The con trick voters sucked up", December 19).
As Hull says, 250,000 is neither sustainable nor normal. It should not be used as a reference point for what is normal and acceptable.
"Normal immigration" should be regarded as the post-war average of 70,000. John Howard ramped it up to 200,000 and that was bad enough. Net migration of over half a million indicated this government had utterly lost control. Halving it to 250,000 does not go nearly far enough.
As Hull says: "Accepting a new reference point of 250,000 people a year means damning young people to "renterdom"; commuters to congestion; koalas to die to make way for housing; and condemning Australia to be a net food importer; and on and on it goes".
Many writers to The Canberra Times (as well as Australian politicians) have asserted that the aim of Hamas is to destroy Israel.
This assertion ignores the fact that Hamas has, over recent years, indicated on several occasions that it is receptive to holding talks about a two-state solution - but has been ignored by Israel.
This position was re-stated again on November 1 by Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, who stated that Hamas is open to any political negotiations - but only if the ongoing fighting ceases, humanitarian corridors are opened, and aid is allowed to enter Gaza.
He noted: "We are ready for political negotiations for a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine".
While Israel's military response to the brutal terrorist attack on October 7 is understandable, the death toll of Palestinians to Israelis must now be approaching 20 to one.
All that's being achieved by Israel's ongoing attempt to destroy Hamas is the creation of another generation of young Palestinians prepared to martyr themselves fighting against Israeli occupation.
Irrespective of the rights and wrongs cited by both parties, a negotiated outcome seems to be the only practical way forward.
Predicting the weather has always been tricky, and as the weather becomes more turbulent thanks to global heating it will become less predictable.
I think it a bit rich of Warren Entsch - who has spent his career standing shoulder to shoulder with the climate do-nothings - to criticise the Bureau of Meteorology who I am sure are doing their best in an increasingly difficult job.
One thing I never expect from the Coalition is remorse.
I read closely the report of the speech of outgoing ANU vice-chancellor, Brian Schmidt. ("Bone-crushing COVID stymies reform," December 19).
There was no "I am (or we are) proud of what I/we have achieved". Traditionally, this is the opening line of speeches by outgoing public figures - regardless of the circumstances surrounding their departure.
Worse still, Professor Schmidt admitted to making a mistake. That said, he did confess that "he had made some progress" on getting projects "under way.")
Re: "Our social cohesion is under threat unless we tackle racism", editorial, December 19.
Because we live in the real world, and not the one where people imagine they're moulding reality, overly diverse societies end up not being able to function unless propped up by the thought and word police.
This includes the use of increasingly invasive technology.
For that reason, where The Canberra Times is only concerned about the racism that accompanies diverse Australia, I'm more concerned about the (extreme) diversity.
Whether we like it or not irreconcilable differences will always cause problems amongst humans.
There's nothing we can ultimately do about it, outside of the authoritarianism mentioned above.
Racism in all its guises, including anti-Semitism, is just plain wrong and should always be condemned.
However, legitimate criticism of the Israeli government's continuing disproportionate bombardment and killing of Palestinian civilians should not be confused with anti-Semitism.
It is also possible to call for a free Palestine without supporting Hamas and its terrorist ways. Conflating these issues is disingenuous and unhelpful.
Nasser Mashni ("Better support would be cutting all ties with Israeli govt", December 19) gives a perfect example of the Palestinian mindset of eternal grievance and rejectionism that has doomed all peace efforts.
He refers to the Palestinians as "the" indigenous people, thus denying Jewish indigeneity to the Jewish homeland.
He accuses Israel of a 75-year project of eradicating Palestinians from their homeland. Israel's Arab population exceeds two million, up from around 900,000 before its war of independence. The West Bank and Gaza population is now five times that in 1967, when Israel took over there.
Mashni ignores Israel's offers of Palestinian statehood, all refused by Palestinian leaders. Instead, he demands Australia to call on Israel to effectively commit national suicide.
And if it won't do so we must then cut all ties with the only genuine democracy in the Middle East.
The article "Is this the end of fossils fuels' age?" (December 20) included the statement "a global stocktake of climate action (by COP28) in Dubai clearly showed that ... expected levels of global warming have been reduced from four degrees (certain catastrophe) to between 2.1-2.8 degrees if national commitments are implemented".
There are increasing signs that the 1.5-degree Paris agreement is already being passed. These include heat waves, record-breaking rain and flooding; and huge wildfires. An increase of 2.1 to 2.8 degrees would see such extreme weather events become the norm.
The warning signs are there, yet the OPEC nations, Russia and Australia blindly continue in their pursuit of the fossil-fuel dollar. For the sake of humanity, this has to stop.
Labor needs to stop cutting back on expenditure for public education in the name of economic austerity and start actually increasing funding for public education at all levels.
In this way all fully qualified teachers would be able to obtain all the employment they want or need as teachers.
In other words, there should be a job guarantee for all public school teachers, whether they be permanent, on contract, or casual relief.
To suggest that such a policy would somehow cause inflation would be utter nonsense.
Israel appears to be driven by a political desire to go door-to-door through Gaza executing Hamas terrorists. This replicates the mass executions of the Islamic State terrorists in Syria.
After the anti-Semitic attacks of October 7 the world understood a military response was necessary. Hamas brought a war upon itself.
My concern is that the Jewish community have long identified as the persecuted minority. The Holocaust was abhorrent.
The Western world has gone to great lengths to support the Jewish community since then.
But the current Israeli treatment of the ordinary citizens of Gaza tests the Western perception of a persecuted minority.
It will be remembered that the Israeli government can harbour the same hatred for another group of people as the Jews experienced and that Jewish people too can commit breaches of human rights, if not mass atrocities.
My tolerance and patience with the breaches of basic human rights for the ordinary citizens of Gaza has worn thin.
While I understand Israel's desire to remove Hamas, I urge it to treat ordinary Gazans with dignity and compassion.
The Albanese government has done something to make Australians much safer.
It passed legislation to establish a national gun ownership register to give police real-time access to gun records.
What a shame the opposition couldn't give Labor credit for this?
Can anyone explain - even in purely military terms - the strategic benefit to Israel of cutting off food, medicine, and water to Gaza?
In my recent letter (December 15) it was not my intention to promote veganism, but to suggest that the flesh and milk of species other than bovine is a viable option, for example, those of goats and sheep. Veganism might be seen as an ideal, but would not acceptable to the vast majority of consumers and less drastic measures would be effective.
"O little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie. Above thy deep and dreamless sleep the silent stars go by. Yet in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light; the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight". I wish.
Three Israeli hostages are accidentally killed: the Israeli "Defence" Force investigates and apologises. Tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, not accidentally dead but left to die of starvation, disease and exposure in the rubble heap that is now Gaza don't get an apology. And Israel blames others for its security threats, past and guaranteed in the future.
Reading the Letters to the Editor (December 16) regarding war, famine, climate change and the failure of COP28 I have the feeling that if you're looking for intelligent life in the universe you're not going to find it on planet Earth.
The Royal Australian Navy is metric. The US Navy uses imperial measurements. Will the Australian built torpedoes fit the US built tubes? Will the imperial nuclear power engines fit the metric hull? Has the Minister for Defence considered these and other "specification" questions?
Before Professor Schmidt's time I taught at ANU for 20 years. I agree with every word he is reported to have said in his recent address.
Ginninderra Falls was promised as the centrepiece of the reserve set up as part of the Ginninderry development. We now believe the falls have been omitted from the reserve plan, with the agreement of the ACT and Australian governments. Residents of Ginninderry and Belconnen will be disappointed that the promise has been broken, and they will continue to be denied access to their greatest scenic attraction.
Another 6000 homes and businesses left without power. It's time to storm-proof our electricity reticulation system?
Any chance of keeping the letters to local issues only? I am tired of being bombarded with letters about Palestinians and Israelis.
