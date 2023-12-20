The Canberra Times
The Albanese government's migration cap is another con

By Letters to the Editor
December 21 2023 - 5:30am
Not for the first time Crispin Hull has exposed a government con trick. In this case, it is the Albanese government claiming it will halve immigration to "a more normal" or more "sustainable" 250,000 people. ("The con trick voters sucked up", December 19).

