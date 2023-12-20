What the former PMs and partners charge taxpayers after leaving office

The details for the official expenses of former Prime Ministers and their surviving partners were published on Wednesday for the July to September 2022 quarter on the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority (IPEA) website after a forced absence of reporting for almost 18 months.
The controversial $66 million expenses system for federal parliamentarians, the 2018-introduced digital Parliamentary Expenses Management System or PEMS, had been suspended in November 2022 over a cost blow-out and after a disastrous June 2022 software upgrade.
In amongst the fresh reporting for federal MPs and senators, IPEA has revealed that Mr Turnbull charged taxpayers $125,856.80 with most of the money going to office facilities at $120,375.58. The former Liberal leader who left office in 2018 also charged $4180.51 for Comcar use, $392.61 for phone bills, and $93.65 for office administration.
Long-time Liberal Prime Minister John Howard charged taxpayers $121,173.51 for the third quarter of 2022 with again most of the claimed cost, $106,855.74, being spent on office facilities.
Tony Abbott, who lost the top job in 2015 but stayed on as an MP until 2019, charged $114,013.85 with $101,540.74 being spent on office facilities. Some $3622.75 was spent by Mr Abbott on Comcar, while $1932.17 was spent on employee travel.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is still in Parliament as a backbench MP. He charged taxpayers $112,348.25 in the newly published third quarter of 2022. Large costs related to office facilities ($112,348.25), employee travel ($31,273.50), office administration ($15,228.72), and phone use ($3121,25).
Former Labor Prime Minister Julia Gillard claimed $30,618.80 with $26,212.05 for office facilities and $2473.91 on Comcar expenses.
Former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating charged $48,054.17 with $44,175.32 on office facilities and $2574.50 on Comcar use.
Kevin Rudd, who is now Australian Ambassador to the US, charged taxpayers $35,989.47 in the third quarter of 2022, with $32,468.85 spent on office facilities and $2306.49 spent on Comcar use. Mr Rudd did not charge taxpayers for phone use.
Tamie Fraser, the widow of Malcolm Fraser, claimed $1908.53 in phone and transport from Broome to Melbourne in June 2022.
Lady Nancy Gorton, the widow of Liberal Prime Minister from 1968 to 1971 John Gorton, claimed $150.85 on phone expenses.
The late Bob Hawke's partner Blanche D'alpuget is entitled to claim expenses as the widow of a former Prime Minister but she has not done so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.