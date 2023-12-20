Brumbies, Wallabies great makes surprise comeback at 41

This will be the last time, Matt Giteau says. Maybe the last time, he adds. I don't know, oh no.
ACT Brumbies and Wallabies great Giteau is making a professional rugby union comeback less than a year after he hung up the boots for good. Or so we thought.
Giteau has signed a deal to play for the San Diego Legion in the Major League Rugby competition in the United States, ending his brief retirement to continue playing as a 41-year-old.
It's a John Farnham-style tour running in the background as Rugby Australia fights a different sort of survival battle, with the Melbourne Rebels reportedly on the verge of going bust with a $9 million debt.
But far away from the Super Rugby troubles and the Wallabies' woes, Giteau is keen to run around again after jokingly declaring he had "milked the contracts dry" when announcing his retirement in February.
Giteau announced his return on his podcast - which is yet to be officially named - on Wednesday. He let close mate, former teammate and fellow podcaster Drew Mitchell share the news.
"I actually don't feel like I want to do it," Giteau said about announcing his return.
Mitchell chimed in. "Do you want me to do it? OK, like I said at the rugby World Cup over in France, Gits had me out training a lot and I know he likes to stay fit and all that, but I thought there needed to be a bit more of an agenda than just staying fit on a holiday," Mitchell said.
"I'm excited to say, and very proud to say, that our boy, Goit, he's going around again. So Matt Giteau has signed with the MLR and San Diego. We're now big Legion fans."
Giteau has been based in Canberra since retiring for the first time in February. He was set to link with Gungahlin Eagles coach Lachlan McCaffrey as an assistant for the club's Canberra premier division title defence, but that now looks to be put on the backburner given the seasons clash.
There are a handful of former Canberra juniors and Brumbies players in the US competition, including Jordan Jackson-Hope and Sam Windsor, and Giteau has previously played for the Los Angeles Giltinis.
"We are over the moon to secure the services of Matt for the upcoming season," said San Diego coach Danny Lee.
"To have a highly experienced, International player of Matt's caliber join the Legion is something very exciting.
"He is a world class player that will bring an incredible wealth of knowledge, competitive attitude and drive to succeed with him that will no doubt spread throughout the squad.
"We can't wait to get the former MLR winner onboard."
The Wallabies centurion has been playing professional rugby for the past 22 years after making his debut for the Brumbies as a fresh-faced playmaker in 2001.
He played 103 Tests for Australia, 104 Super Rugby games for the Brumbies and Western Force, and had successful stints at Toulon, Suntory and the Giltinis.
"This is definitely, definitely my last season ... wife made me promise. Looking forward to the challenge ahead," Giteau said.
Giteau's announcement was dropped as Australian rugby races to try to appoint a high performance director before Christmas and then turn their attention to recruiting a coach after the Eddie Jones debacle.
Jones was announced as the new Japan coach last week, ending months of speculation about being interviewed for the job while he was still the Wallabies' coach.
The Wallabies bombed out of the World Cup in the group stage for the first time in history, and Jones quit not long after.
Super Rugby clubs are picking up the pieces before their season begins in February, but they face a massive task to re-energise the rugby supporter base.
