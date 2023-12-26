What to do this New Year's Eve weekend

On the shores of Lake Burley Griffin will be a family-friendly event to say goodbye to 2023 and to welcome 2024. Pack a picnic or grab a bite to eat from some of the local food vendors from 5.30pm at one of three hub areas along the foreshore: Regatta Point, Commonwealth Place, and Rond Terrace. Each hub will be filled with music from local DJs from 6pm, while a synchronised soundtrack (tune into 2CA to listen) will accompany the extended fireworks display at 9pm as it launches from Central Basin and off Commonwealth Bridge. There will only be one fireworks display this year (no midnight fireworks). Services and amenities will be dispersed across the three hub areas including food trucks, first aid, portable toilets, and security. Additional vantage points to view the fireworks will include Black Mountain Nature Reserve, Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve, Red Hill Nature Reserve, and viewpoints in the suburbs of Acton, Civic, Barton, Campbell, Kingston, Reid, Russell, Yarralumla and beyond. These areas will not have any additional amenities, food vendors or entertainment in place by Events ACT. For more information see: nye.events.canberra.com.au.