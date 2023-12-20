'It'll be a nice change': Recruit ready for a Raiders Christmas

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is rolling out the red carpet to make new recruit Morgan Smithies feel welcome in the capital.
The Englishman earned an invite to the coach's house for Christmas, having only just arrived in Canberra this month after inking a three-year deal with the Green Machine.
"I'm going to Ricky's Christmas dinner with my girlfriend," Smithies revealed. "I'll be looking forward to that. It'll be a bit of a change to back home. Hopefully it's pretty sunny on Christmas Day - it'll be a nice change."
Stuart was also excited and said he had already begun planning the menu.
"I think his father is a sheep farmer so he better bring some lamb," the coach joked.
"I always make sure that every player's got a family or a lunch go to and as Morgan and Tara just arrived, it's going to be a pleasure to have them join the Stuart family."
Smithies is slowly settling into his new home and the England international is already impressing his teammates.
"He's quite a talented young player who has got great ball skills," Raiders centre Matt Timoko said.
The 23-year-old who mostly played at lock and second-row in England will be in a battle to make it into the Raiders' lineup, with a strong pack at the club.
But with a Super League title won, he came to the NRL for a fresh challenge.
"Winning the grand final the season just gone, I felt like I'd had won everything really back home apart from the World Club Challenge," Smithies said.
"When this opportunity came to join the Raiders, I felt like it was one I had to take with both hands."
Along with Stuart's hospitality, Smithies is enjoying rubbing shoulders with England legend Elliott Whitehead, and is hoping to soak up as much as he can before the veteran retires.
"He's a massive leader and I feel like I can learn quite a bit off him," Smithies said.
"Being his last year I'll need to pick his brains a little bit more. He was someone I looked up to growing up. You look out for the English boys when you're a kid watching NRL and he was one of them."
