Caps want winning feeling again for Christmas

All the Canberra Capitals want for Christmas is to keep on winning.
The team finally posted their first WNBL win of the season on Friday night, and with their next opponent Adelaide sitting just above them on the bottom of the ladder, the Capitals have a prime opportunity to win back-to-back games.
"It's going to be a great game on Thursday night. It's the last one before Christmas, and I know everybody's really excited just to have one last go to start the holiday feeling really good," Capitals guard Nicole Munger said.
"We know what we need to do now to win and getting that first one under our belt. It's just huge.
"We know there's no mental hurdle that we can't do it, we know we can.
"That's just the biggest building block to being able to replicate that and have that confidence going in every single game."
The last time the Capitals met Adelaide it was the Lightning who came out on top, but the Canberra women believe they've come a long way since the season-opener, and can be victorious at the National Convention Centre.
"It's funny, we watched back that first game film, and Adelaide might say the same thing, we're just such a different team," Munger said.
"I think we're a lot crisper, better on defence, offence is coming together. We have played them before, so we have a bit of familiarity, but it's going to be a bit different for both teams."
