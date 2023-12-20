'The whole gamut': Barr submits wishlist for Manuka Oval content

The ACT government will finalise its long-term cricket wishlist by the end of the week as the capital begins its push for another Test match at Manuka Oval and securing a raft international fixtures.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr is set to tick off on a bid for more fixtures in Canberra in the coming days as Cricket Australia starts plotting its content calendar for the next seven years.
Barr has also invited Cricket ACT representatives on a trade mission to India and Singapore next year as he looks to entice the lucrative tourism market, with cricket a key selling point to breaking down barriers for international flights and more visitors.
The hopes of a Test return, more internationals, potential Sheffield Shield and Big Bash inclusion in the coming years and tourism targets ties in with the government's bid for continued hosting rights.
Cricket Australia has invited all states and territories to bid for men's and women's international games and is planning a long-term strategy for the first time.
Manuka Oval falls down the pecking order in terms of Test-match preferences, but after successfully hosting a historic Test in 2019, and the looming redevelopment of the Gabba for the Brisbane Olympic Games, Canberra is back on the radar.
Barr was tight lipped about the details of the government's proposal, but he was involved in meetings with Cricket ACT and Cricket Australia during the Prime Minister's XI match earlier this month.
"They [Cricket Australia] are seeking input from us by the end of this week," Barr said when asked if he had settled on a preferred content plan.
"We will submit that. I can't publicly talk about that at this stage. We will have discussions with them over the summer.
"I can confirm that I, together with the board of Cricket ACT, had a series of meetings with the board of Cricket Australia whilst the Prime Minister's XI was here and I will again meet with Cricket Australia in Sydney early in the new year.
"... We're looking at all of the opportunities that are there, noting men's Test matches are very difficult when there's a five-Test summer, pending what happens in Queensland with the new premier and the change in thinking around the Gabba redevelopment.
"That window we thought we might have with Brisbane out of action may not be the case now. We'll wait and see and we'll be participating in the process across the whole gamut."
Cricket ACT's hopes of earning admission to the Big Bash or the Sheffield Shield are separate issues being considered by Cricket Australia.
Canberra officials have declared their desire to join both competitions in the coming years, while also pushing the federal and ACT governments to invest in an eastern grandstand development at Manuka Oval.
Cricket and the AFL are keen to improve the spectator amenities on the eastern side of the venue, where there are no permanent toilet facilities or food and beverage outlets.
The ACT government has to weigh up the need to improve Manuka with its long-delayed plan to redevelop Canberra Stadium, or build a new rectangular venue at Bruce, but Barr has pitched for federal investment in both projects.
Extra cricket content would help push the case for a Manuka revamp. The venue has already hosted the four-day PM's XI match and a Big Bash fixture this month, with the Sydney Thunder to return on January 14, two women's Twenty20 internationals on January 27 and 28, and a men's one-day international on February 6.
The government has been hoping to secure a long-term deal with Cricket Australia to avoid yearly negotiations and uncertainty about content.
Cricket Australia is now formulating a long-term plan for every state and territory, with submissions due this week.
Canberra won't be able to match the financial bids of rival states for big matches, but hosting a Test match during a six-Test summer, or while the Gabba is offline, looms as the best chance for the format to make its return.
It's understood the government will also bid for international men's and women's games to build on the existing arrangement.
