'Very alarming and distressing': Childcare personal phones ban proposed

A national child safety review has recommended that childcare workers be banned from using personal phones at centres along with any other personal electronic devices that can take images or video.
The proposed ban, which would have to be approved by Australia's education ministers, comes with a raft of 16 other moves to better protect and supervise children under the National Quality Framework (NQF) while strengthening the recruitment and registration of workers.
The review of safety in childcare settings by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority began earlier than the recent allegations against a former Gold Coast childcare worker, Ashley Paul Griffith, who is accused of abusing 91 girls in Brisbane, Sydney, and overseas. However, the review's executive summary references the "very alarming and distressing" case as highlighting the "need and urgency" for reform.
"The safety and protection of children attending early childhood education continues to be a high priority for national, state, and territory governments," Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said in a statement.
"Australia has a very good system of early childhood education and care, but more can be done to ensure the NQF remains contemporary and fit-for-purpose in the context of child safety."
The report states that the NQF is a "robust" regulatory scheme with a "strong focus" on continuous quality improvement.
Many childcare centres already have a ban on personal electronic devices. However, photos and videos are often taken on devices at education and care services as a common tool to update parents on their child's progress.
The report refers to a "trend" of putting increasing pressure on educators to respond to "parental expectations" to use photos and videos of children. It states that educators have gone too far in some cases to get photos, whether or not the children want to be involved.
But it goes further, pointing to a "very real risk" of unscrupulous persons working at services and using their personal devices to take and share images inappropriately.
"This risk includes taking inappropriate images, in particular where physical or sexual abuse is occurring to the child or sexualised images of the child are produced," the report states.
"In these circumstances, an approved provider has no way of managing and monitoring what images are being taken and where or to whom they are being sent."
In the older, school-age education and care area, the report notes it will be up to each approved provider of outside school hours care (OSHC) or family day care (FDC) to implement policies around the use of personal devices.
It notes some jurisdictions, such as the ACT, have moved to ban mobile phones in school settings, whilst others are set to do so soon. Under the new ACT rules, students from kindergarten to year 10 will be prohibited from using personal communication devices, including phones and smart watches, during school hours and events.
"This may lead to similar policy positions in states and territories around the use of devices in OSHC services and government preschool settings," the ACECQA report states.
The use of personal devices by children and young people, particularly at OSHC services, is cited as an additional risk to children's safety.
"Regulatory authorities report incidents of children using these devices to take inappropriate images of other children, often where unsupervised in the toilet facilities," the report states.
"In addition, children are at risk of being groomed or engaging in activities such as bullying or the sharing of inappropriate material whilst in the OSHC setting via applications on the device."
The newly-released review recommends that "anyone who is working or engaged in a centre-based service in any capacity is prohibited from having personal electronic devices that can take images or video, such as tablets and phones, on their person whilst with children".
It also states that parental authority should be required to record children, "including images and videos, and to clearly state the purpose for which they are to be used, including on any social media platforms".
It also recommends that a policy and procedure be put in place for the use of CCTV around children and that parents must be informed and permission given. As well, if authorities such as police ask for the vision, it must be given in a "timely" manner.
The review also proposes that childcare premises, including toilet and nappy changing facilities, must be designed and maintained in a way that "facilitates the supervision of children at all times". It adds that the approved centre must have "regard to the need to maintain the rights and dignity of children and to strengthen the requirements of the child safe environment policy".
Education ministers were presented with the report last week and they are expected to meet in early 2024 with plans to implement the recommendations.
"All Australian governments are committed to ensuring that providers of early childhood education and care embed a child safe culture," Early Childhood Minister Anne Aly said.
