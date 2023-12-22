The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Excited and terrified': Canberran fills in for Karl hosting the Today show

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 23 2023 - 7:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra medico Dr Nick Coatsworth has scored the plum role of hosting the Today show over the Christmas break, filling in for TV star Karl Stefanovic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.