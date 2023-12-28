Canberra's most expensive homes of the year

While Canberra property values fell in 2023, the luxury market was as strong as ever.
A developer's sprawling estate and a high-profile lawyer's modern masterpiece were among the most expensive house sales of the year.
Here, we take a look at the sky-high prices Canberra buyers paid in 2023.
The top sale of the year was a luxury six-bedroom house in Forrest, which took less than a week to be snapped up by the purchaser.
When the Baudin Street home sold in October, the price was said to be in the low- to mid-$8 million range.
It can now be revealed the sale price was $8.3 million, cementing it as the second highest residential property sale in Canberra's history.
Not far behind on the list was an $8 million sale in Red Hill. Another record-breaking transaction, it set a benchmark for the highest price paid for a Canberra house at auction.
A home in Deakin was also among the most expensive sales of the year, changing hands for $6.77 million after a lengthy sale campaign.
The seven-bedroom, Hamptons-inspired estate was first listed for sale in early 2022.
Meanwhile, a high-profile developer sold his Red Hill home in 2023 for a whopping $6.66 million.
Geocon boss Nick Georgalis sold his sprawling estate in April, pocketing almost $2 million in five years.
The four-bedroom house also counts a former Canberra Raiders player as one of its previous owners.
Meanwhile, Canberra lawyer Kamy Saeedi and wife Carly sold their Griffith property for $6 million.
It was a new-build, five-bedroom home with basement parking for up to 14 cars.
The pair built the home for their family of six but decided to sell it in June before they even had a chance to move in.
