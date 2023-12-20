Education worth $1 billion as international student cohort grows

Canberra's international education industry has reclaimed its status as a billion-dollar export industry for the territory.
According to the latest ABS international trade in services data, international education is now worth $1.1 billion, up 85 per cent on 2021-22 and up 5 per cent on the pre-pandemic high of 2018-19.
International students make up almost half of the 40,000-strong student population; an indication that more students are returning to onshore study after disruptions caused by the pandemic.
The education industry represents over 53 per cent of the territory's exports.
ANU vice-chancellor, Brian Schmidt said Canberra was an ideal destination for international students offering quality living for students from all over the world.
"Education is truly a global language that improves lives, our future prospects and our world; it's great to see it taking centre stage here in the ACT," Professor Schmidt said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said attracting high-quality skilled people to the ACT was an important goal for the economy, as the territory's workforce needs continue growing.
"As our workforce needs increase, attracting and retaining skilled people will be critical. The higher education sector is well placed to contribute strongly to that goal," Mr Barr said.
