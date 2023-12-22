The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Defence has said much about what it wants, but little about how it will get it

By David Andrews
December 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The passage of time in Defence can be measured as much by ministers, secretaries, and chiefs as by the publication of key white papers, strategies, and reviews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.