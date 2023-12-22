Christmas is cancelled in Bethlehem

The ongoing atrocities against innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Muslim and Christian, the destruction of holy sites including the bombing of the church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, and the daily violence by the Israeli state and its settlers in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, have taken their toll on an ever-shrinking Palestinian Christian population, abandoned by the Western world even as it loudly proclaims Judeo-Christian values, and forced to choose between living life under Israeli occupation or exile.