The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

A disappointing Christmas for crucial mental health services

By Marjorie Collins, Caroline Hunt
December 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The week before Christmas 2022, Health Minister Mark Butler announced to the shock of many, even those in government, a cut to Medicare's Better Access rebated psychology sessions from 20 to 10 sessions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.