The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

China's punishment is not just about national interest, but pride

By Yun Jiang
December 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China this year marked the end of multi-year diplomatic freeze in the bilateral relationship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.