China's punishment is not just about national interest, but pride

To Beijing, to be respected means to be respected as a great power in the region - which it sees as its rightful place. For all great powers including the United States, a degree of deference by other smaller power is expected. Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origin of COVID indicated to Beijing a lack of deference and therefore a lack of respect for China's proper status. For Beijing, this disrespect is a sign Australia is not ready to accept China as a great power - and this is an insult that must be punished.