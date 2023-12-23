China's punishment is not just about national interest, but pride

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China this year marked the end of multi-year diplomatic freeze in the bilateral relationship.
The thawing came despite no change in Australia's strategic direction. Some media outlets in Australia painted this as a story of Australia successfully resisting China's coercion.
But in fact, Beijing never believed Australia has an independent strategic policy. Rather, it understands and expects Australia to always follow the US in all strategic matters. If that is the case, then what was the purpose of its coercion?
Beijing started to punish Australia by imposing trade sanctions against Australian exports such as barley, beef and wine from 2020. This was widely understood to be a reaction to Australia's call for an "weapons inspector-like" inquiry into the origin of COVID. The call for an inquiry came right after then-prime minister Scott Morrison's trip to Washington, and many suspected it was at the urging of US President Donald Trump.
Experts in China described Australia's action as a slap on the face for China. "Disrespect" was the word most used.
According to some of these experts, as a result of this perceived disrespect from Australia, China's top leadership feels it must retaliate to punish the offender. Partly, as many analysts have pointed out, this would serve as a deterrence, a warning to other countries.
But perhaps equally importantly, this retaliation or revenge made the leaders as well as the broader public feel emotionally satisfied, regardless of its effectiveness.
Countries' leaders, when feeling slighted or disrespected, are prone to overreaction, and may not always act in a country's national interest.
For Beijing, the feeling of being respected by other countries is important. The leadership and the people believe Western countries looked down on China and took advantage of China's weakness during what they called "century of humiliation".
These countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, coerced the Chinese government at the time, the Qing, to sign several unequal treaties, forcing it to pay reparations and cede territories.
These unfair treatments, including later on, the Treaty of Versailles during the Republic of China, led to popular nationalist uprisings.
Now China is powerful again, regaining the status of a great power in the region, its leaders are especially sensitive about signs of disrespect from Western governments, which are often interpreted as a continuation of West's arrogance when China was weaker.
To Beijing, to be respected means to be respected as a great power in the region - which it sees as its rightful place. For all great powers including the United States, a degree of deference by other smaller power is expected. Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origin of COVID indicated to Beijing a lack of deference and therefore a lack of respect for China's proper status. For Beijing, this disrespect is a sign Australia is not ready to accept China as a great power - and this is an insult that must be punished.
It punished Australia through imposing trade sanctions - but not on iron ore, Australia's biggest exports to China, on which China depends. Therefore, the punishment did not significantly hurt.
China targeted Australia's overall economy, but only selected industries such as wine and lobsters. Australia easily withstood this economic coercion. The punishment or coercion was thus hardly effective. At the same time, like all trade sanctions, it damaged China's own national interests, including its international reputations.
Yet to the Chinese government, the effectiveness of the punishment was not important. What was important is that it felt it did something about perceived arrogance from Australia. But since the effectiveness was never important, there was no point in continuing the punishment once the injured pride was placated by the act of punishment. And so, it looked for ways to normalise the relationship and Australia's election provided the perfect opportunity.
Both Australia and China could claim victory to their people in this diplomatic stoush. For the Chinese government, it can claim to its population it has done something to punish Australia and thereby defended its pride and honour. And for Australia, it can claim to its population that it has successfully withstood coercion from China.
So what can we learn from this? We should be mindful that leaders are often not rational, and that governments can overreact. This is especially the case when pride is hurt. When considering possible reactions, governments should not rely purely on rational calculation of national interest, but also think about the role of emotions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.