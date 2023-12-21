The Canberra Times
Tram rider who exposed himself to schoolkids behind bars

TP
By Tim Piccione
December 21 2023 - 11:30am
Leslie Bassett, who remains in custody. Picture Facebook
A man who exposed himself multiple times to a group of schoolgirls while in a "drunken stupor" will remain behind bars for his brazen crime.

