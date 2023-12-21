Tram rider who exposed himself to schoolkids behind bars

A man who exposed himself multiple times to a group of schoolgirls while in a "drunken stupor" will remain behind bars for his brazen crime.
"Like an immature toddler who had his hand down his pants and pulled his penis out," magistrate Glenn Theakston said on Wednesday during his sentencing remarks.
Leslie Paul Bassett, 50, muttered a number of times to his lawyer as clear, graphic and damning light rail CCTV of his offending was played for a closed ACT Magistrates Court.
He has previously admitted committing an act of indecency in the presence of a young person.
The video shows the visibly intoxicated man hop on at Dickson Interchange on the afternoon of August 3, earlier this year.
He sways his way to a seat opposite a group of three girls in school uniforms, one of which the court heard was 15.
Over several minutes, Bassett exposed his penis multiple times, interrupted by him appearing to briefly fall asleep.
"The defendant is seen to be looking directly at the young females sitting opposite him, maintaining eye contact," court documents state.
Prosecutor James Melloy told the court the man's penis becoming erect soon before the tram would come to a stop showed he acted "to some degree, for his own sexual gratification".
The 15-year-old victim described the incident to police as "traumatic" and documents state the girl's school "implemented precautions for students not to catch the light rail" due to the crime.
Basset's offending occurred just three weeks after he was handed a suspended sentence for "very similar offending".
The man received that sentence, which Mr Melloy said had "little salient effect", for sending 38 unsolicited photos of his genitals to a case worker.
On Wednesday, the magistrate sentenced Bassett to six months in jail, to be suspended after three months on the condition he enter into a 12-month good-behaviour order.
Factoring in time spent behind bars and the added resentencing for breaching two previous court orders, the offender is set to be released from custody in April.
Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell told the court his client was homeless at the time of his most recent offending
Mr Banwell said alcohol was a significant criminogenic factor for the man, whom he described as something of a "Jekyll and Hyde" character between his sober and intoxicated states.
The court heard the man had expressed remorse for his actions and a desire to address the issues that led to his offending.
