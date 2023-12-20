The Canberra Times
Defamation trial over Higgins rape report in final days

By Miklos Bolza
December 21 2023 - 6:01am
With all witnesses interrogated and evidence tendered, Bruce Lehrmann's long-running defamation trial against Network Ten has entered its final stage.

