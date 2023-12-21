The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 22, 1982

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 22 2023 - 5:00am
On this day in 1982, The Canberra Times featured a lengthy article about the outgoing director of the War Memorial Mr Noel Flanagan, who was to retire at the end of the week after running the memorial since 1975.

