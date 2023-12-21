Times Past: December 22, 1982

There was a short run down of Mr Flanagan's career. He joined the public service in 1937. The only interruption to his career was wartime service with the RAAF. Before becoming the War Memorial director he was deputy commissioner-general for the Australian Exhibit Organisation for Expo 74 that was held in the United States in Seattle of 1974. As the War Memorial director, he presided over major extensions in 1981-82 and also an annex in Mitchell to store goods that were not on display.