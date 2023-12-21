Times Past: December 22, 1982

On this day in 1982, The Canberra Times featured a lengthy article about the outgoing director of the War Memorial Mr Noel Flanagan, who was to retire at the end of the week after running the memorial since 1975.
There was a short run down of Mr Flanagan's career. He joined the public service in 1937. The only interruption to his career was wartime service with the RAAF. Before becoming the War Memorial director he was deputy commissioner-general for the Australian Exhibit Organisation for Expo 74 that was held in the United States in Seattle of 1974. As the War Memorial director, he presided over major extensions in 1981-82 and also an annex in Mitchell to store goods that were not on display.
Mr Flanagan has strong ties to what the War Memorial represents having narrowly missed out on flying out with the crew that he had lived with, trained and flown practice missions with. At the last minute Pilot Officer Noel Joseph Flanagan, who should have been with his crew, was in the hospital because his appendix had "turned gangrenous" so he had to stay.
His crew were struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire near Borneo and there were no survivors.
Like many of that generation, Mr Flanagan made a promise that the efforts of those who had died would never be forgotten while Australia remained a nation. And he never did forget, for the eight years he was in a better position than most to carry out his pledge as the director of the Australian War Memorial.
