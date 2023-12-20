The Canberra Times
Pedestrians forced to jump out way as stolen car hits parked vehicles in Braddon

By Staff Reporter
Updated December 21 2023 - 10:31am, first published 9:51am
Multiple pedestrians were forced to jump out the way when an allegedly stolen car crashed into parked vehicles and a fence in Braddon on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

