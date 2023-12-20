Pedestrians forced to jump out way as stolen car hits parked vehicles in Braddon

Multiple pedestrians were forced to jump out the way when an allegedly stolen car crashed into parked vehicles and a fence in Braddon on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Police said they spotted the 34-year-old driving poorly just after 4pm, before he crashed into two parked cars, a concrete barrier and a fence on Eloura Street, forcing pedestrians to jump out of his way.
Police allege the silver Holden sedan he was driving had been stolen earlier that day.
They arrested the driver and took him into a custody, where a roadside screening test indicated he was positive for alcohol.
The driver then sought medical help during a later breath analysis and allegedly refused to have a blood sample drawn at hospital.
He has been charged with refusing a blood test, driving while disqualified, two counts of breaching a good behaviour order, driving a motor vehicle without consent and negligent driving. The man is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Police asked anyone who saw the incident or who has dash-cam footage of it and who has not already spoken to them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting 7625514.
