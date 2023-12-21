Same-sex couples do this in every room at home. Straight couples should try it

Lesley, a wonder woman I've known for 45 years, says she and her partner have the easiest rhythm. "She is messy. I'm very neat. She likes gardening, I hate dirty hands. I cook. She used to wash up for Stephanie Alexander so she is in charge of dishwasher. I make beds. She likes doing the washing. We don't argue we just respect each other and happily co-exist. Her bedroom looks like a giant shook out their handbag. Mine looks like an IKEA display. No one irons. I wipe up the rings on tables from cups and glasses. She brings me breakfast in bed. It seems to have worked for, crikey, 38 years."