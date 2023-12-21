The road to four in a row: Veteran trainer's Christmas delight

Consistent Canberra galloper Belleistic Kids runs for his biggest pay day at Randwick on Saturday.
Belleistic Kids trained by respected Group 1 winning trainer Barb Joseph and her sons Paul and Matt Jones lines up against 11 rivals in a $160,000 restricted race over 1600 metres.
Joseph, who has been training for more than 48 years, told ACM Racing the lightly raced four-year-old deserved a crack at the big prizemoney purse.
"Belleistic Kids hasn't put a foot wrong in this campaign," she said. "The $160,000 race is the richest stake-money he's run for in his 22 starts.
"It looks a tough race on paper but he deserves to have a shot at the excellent prizemoney on offer. He's been running really well on the country circuit.
"His form in this campaign has been ultra-consistent. He's won two of his seven starts and run placings at his other five runs and with an ounce of luck he could have won another couple of those five starts.
"I thought his last two runs which resulted in second placings in the Mudgee and Snake Valley Cups were quite good.
"He's not a very big horse but he's all heart and he's very special to us because he's a home-bred. He's up in grade here but in saying that it's never easy to win a race in the city or the country but we'll be giving it our best shot."
Promising apprentice jockey Jake Barrett rides Belleistic Kids on Saturday and Joseph said the young hoop has a good understanding of the galloper.
"Jake is riding well," the veteran trainer said. "He deserves the chance to ride in the big smoke. Jake's got a good record on the country circuit and is now ready to pick up more rides in town, especially with his 3kg claim.
"The 3kg claim is a real bonus. Jake's won a race and been placed on Belleistic Kids. Belleistic Kids can be a bit of a quirky horse to ride but Jake has got the hang of him.
"Saturday's race at Randwick is a good lead in race for the Bega Cup which is run on February 4. It's an $80,000 race and is run over 1600 metres so it ticks a lot of boxes for him. The stable has won the Bega Cup for the last three years and it looks an ideal race for Belleistic Kids.
"We would love to win it four consecutive times. It will be a hell of a party if we can win it four years in a row. A win in the Bega Cup would take us a long way to getting a start in the 2024 Big Dance."
Early betting markets rate Belleistic Kids a $23 chance for Saturday's race.
Joseph, who mixes her time between the Canberra stables and Bombala where she has training facilities, said she's been happy with how the stable has performed in 2023.
"We've had a good year but you always wish for more winners," she said. "Paul and Matt are doing great jobs. They are both component trainers in their own rights.
"I've taken a bit of a step backwards and left a lot of the day-to-day things up to them but believe me I'm still really busy in an overseeing role. There are a lot of young horses in the stable. We tend to give our horses plenty of time to mature.
"There's no rush with them. The first few months of 2024 will be pretty busy as there's yearling sales coming up and we'll be going to them looking to purchase young stock."
The stable has 30 horses in work at its Canberra yards and Joseph is happy with how things are progressing.
"Darren Pearce is doing a great job as the chief executive officer at Canberra," she said. "The training facilities at Canberra have picked up over the last few years and there seems to be a good vibe for racing in Canberra.
"We've got a lot of people from around the Canberra area who are involved in the ownership of horses in our stable which is really positive for the future."
Merimbula Bay gave Joseph her first Group 1 victory winning the 1984 Doncaster Handicap.
The holiday period is a busy time for racing in New South Wales.
Three race meetings are set down for decision on Saturday. Apart from Randwick, Dubbo and Wyong host meetings while on Sunday Tamworth and Taree race.
There is no racing on Christmas Day but 10 meetings will be run across the state on Boxing Day. Ballina, Beaumont, Newcastle, Inverell, Queanbeyan, Quirindi, Randwick, Tumut, Wauchope and Wellington all host meetings on Boxing Day.
