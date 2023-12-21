The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The road to four in a row: Veteran trainer's Christmas delight

By Tim Auld
December 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Consistent Canberra galloper Belleistic Kids runs for his biggest pay day at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.