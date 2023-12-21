The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Croatia calls as Maestral restaurant closes the doors after 25 years

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone who's ever eaten at Maestral Seafood Restaurant knows it's like stepping into the dining room of owners Julie and Julian Skaljac.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.