Croatia calls as Maestral restaurant closes the doors after 25 years

Anyone who's ever eaten at Maestral Seafood Restaurant knows it's like stepping into the dining room of owners Julie and Julian Skaljac.
The couple have run the Weston Creek restaurant since 1998, their daughters Anna and Andrea have grown up there, and they've built a real sense of community with their many regular diners.
But after 25 years, the Skaljacs are shutting the doors, December 23 will be their last service.
There's a Croatian saying "doslo je vrijeme" - the time has come - and after more than 50 years in the kitchen Julian says it's more than enough.
He started an apprenticeship in Croatia, working in hotels and restaurants before plying his trade through other parts of Europe. Along the way he met Julie, who was born in Queanbeyan, and the pair returned to Australia in 1997, opening the restaurant the following year.
"I always wanted to open my own restaurant, a little taverna, a bistro, something that reminded me of the places I grew up with in Croatia," says Julian.
"And it was always going to be about seafood, people can sometimes be hesitant about seafood but it's much more simple to cook than people think and I've always had high expectations of quality."
He's had the same seafood supplier for 25 years.
For Julie, it's always been about the customer.
"I just love working with people," she says. "Our customers have been the absolute best, they're all beautiful.
"One of the most bittersweet things about this last week has been all the lovely messages and things we had, people dropping in, to tell us not to go.
"You can see tears in their eyes, they've been bringing us presents.
"It's made us both very happy to see we had that effect on people's lives, and that people loved us, alongside the food of course."
They both said the location of the restaurant has played a big part in its success.
"The people of Weston Creek have been very supportive since the very beginning," Julie said.
"We never thought about moving into the city, or into a bigger centre; the suburbs deserve to have restaurants of their own."
They both joke that the restaurant served as something of a tourism office for Croatia. The walls of the restaurant are adorned with posters of cities such as Dubrovnik and the seaside cliffs along the Adriatic. Their Facebook page is full of holiday photographs of their rare travels back home.
Now it's their plan to travel more. To spend six months here, six months there, chasing the sun and fresh seafood.
"I want to spend more time with my girls, travel around, spend more time on my island in Croatia, catch up with friends, be able to go to weddings and parties, to get our life back," she says.
"I'm probably going to be busier than I am now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.