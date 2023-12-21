The Canberra Times
Canberra
How economy can grow on renewables

By Nicki Hutley
December 22 2023 - 5:30am
With the Clean Energy Finance Corporation confirming $1.9 billion in renewable generation, transmission and storage investment over 2022-23 there are positive signals to the market that Australia can grow its economy on the back of renewables.

