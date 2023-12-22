The Canberra Times
Randwick tips and form: Sharp Shock tipped to bring it home

By Ray Hickson
December 22 2023 - 11:00am
Sharp Shock is tipped to win Race 3 TAB Highway Handwick at Randwick. Picture Bradley Photos
Race 1 - 12:30PM DRINKWISE PLATE (1100 METRES)

3. Straight Charge was brave on debut. He had to work in the early stages to get outside of the leader. The pressure came out mid-race, granted, so he wasn't riding a fast speed but to still find a kick was admirable. He fought but got out bobbed on the line by a swooper. He refused to lie down. Training duo Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have already trained six two-year-old winners this season and are five from 11 in non-black type races with their juveniles. Straight Charge was tipped out after the Breeders' Plate. He has trialled twice since and looks to have improved again. He's looked particularly sharp, running very fast time in winning his most recent Randwick heat. Like the wide draw allowing Tim Clark to slide across in his own time before assuming control. Well found in early betting but that looks justified.

