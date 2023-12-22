Randwick tips and form: Sharp Shock tipped to bring it home

7. Ningaloo Star lines up for the 11th run of her preparation on Saturday but she has never raced better. All she has to do is hold her form to be in the finish again. In her past four starts, she has picked up a win and been beaten no further than 0.7 lengths. Two of those narrow defeats came in Midway company. One of those was two weeks ago when second to Terra Mater. There is no shame in that as the winner is flying this time back and looks destined to skip through the grades. Ningaloo Star sat outside of the leader there and kicked like she would hold on. It wasn't to be but she held off third comfortably enough and this assignment is certainly no harder. She's the early favourite in a typically competitive Midway but thought she was entitled to be shorter still.