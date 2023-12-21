Design and planning reform more important than licensing

Rebecca Vassarotti's feel good message about developer licensing ("Don't listen to the scaremongering. Developer licensing will improve housing", December 21) is unfortunately another smoke screen that doesn't address the fundamental causes.
The current reforms target the symptoms at the expense of the root causes.
The minister must regroup on this matter and start putting the horse before the cart. Focus on design and planning first.
Every good building is a product of good design and this is where the reforms need to start. The current planning rules encourage poor design and defects by enforcing overregulated restrictive building form, density and set-back rules at the expense of architecture, amenity and feasibility.
Tortured designs push building standards to the limits with excessive waterproofing requirements, poor structural verticality, reduced ceiling and basement heights, light-weight walls, intrusive garbage facilities, excessive parking requirements, non-interactive street fronts, and risky fire engineering performance.
The planning system needs to be overhauled to allow developers and designers to plan more functional, more viable and higher quality buildings that meet high standards of amenity, quality, and design.
This will also help buyers to preserve their investment into the longer term.
Once the planning and design problems are fixed the Minister could then tighten up licensing for builders, engineers, architects and certifiers.
Are you looking for an illustration of the grotesque inequality in our society?
Whilst most of us have to be careful, and one in eight people - and one in six childen - are in poverty (in a joint ACOSS/UNSW report), a car number plate is to be auctioned with bids expected to reach $20 million.
Under the Albanese government the ADF has become more dysfunctional and weaker than it ever was.
After a lengthy prevarication it has decided not to participate in a 10-nation naval task force to protect shipping in the Red Sea where shipping is under constant attack from Houthi rebels.
As the RAN has substantial experience in operating in that part of the world, and it is in Australia's interests to do so why won't the government send one of its warships to assist? The naval hierarchy has said the RAN is ready to go into action on the government's request.
If Australia will not send a warship to protect the sea lanes that are vital to it then under what circumstances would it do so?
I hope that with all that water in far north Queensland, some of it finds its way to west of the dividing range, into the westward flowing rivers.
I recall that when I was in primary school, a similar proposition was mooted to divert the Snowy River into the Murray.
Perhaps this repeated flooding on the eastern coastal plains will stimulate some similar thinking up north.
There must be thousands of us who have not spoken up in support of "advanced directives and access for non-terminal conditions" in relation to the ACT Voluntary Dying Bill. It would be quite wrong to think of us as a "noisy vocal minority" ("Our assisted dying wishes ignored in bill", December 16).
I have seen the consequences of progressive dementia in my family. I do not wish to go through that experience myself. Why should I not be able to specify in exquisite detail when I am of sound mind the circumstances in which I have access to an intervention to peacefully end my life?
Let's have the comprehensive survey as Roy Harvey suggests to properly assess what we want in the way of laws that gives the individual complete agency at all stages of their life.
Be careful what you wish for, Bill Stefaniak (Letters, December 13) because many readers would regard denial and minimisation of the harm being done by Israel to Palestinians, not just for the last two months but for the last 70 years, as "hate speech".
As for the meaning of the term genocide, one would expect a former Attorney-General of the ACT to be better informed. Genocide is not measured by its "success" in causing a group to cease to exist, but by its intent.
Hamas clearly has genocidal intent, though extremely limited "success", so clearly "success" is not key. It certainly looks like the current Israeli government intends to force all Palestinians out of Gaza, and the ongoing illegal settlements in the West Bank sure look like ethnic cleansing too.
Bruce Paine called for independents in the 2024 ACT election. (Letters, December 19). I say "yes", but I preface my support that any individual wanting to gain representation must offer something different about the future.
Recognition that a structural failure in accountability underpinning our unique city-state model of self-government is clearly at play and warranting review would be a good start for any aspirant.
A Legislative Assembly more focused on state responsibilities operating on a ministerial framework dominated along party political lines [government/opposition] is not serving the ACT community needs at the local council level.
This is reflected in the disgraceful appearance of Canberra and its suburbs.
Basic but essential city services should not be the subject of ideological differences in policy delivery.
A change to the model is warranted and is possible within the current framework.
Such devolution could easily be supported by a separate set of municipal accounts and budgets within the current ACT financial accounting framework for each of the five electorates.
Provision for a differential rating system between electorates would allow each, through their respective representatives, to determine a level of municipal services required above a defined core level if desired by its constituents.
Ultimately, any commitment to seeking a review of the delivery of municipal services in the next assembly does offer something different about the future.
There is much being said by you ("Our social cohesion is under threat unless we tackle racism", December 19) and other community leaders about the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and the loss of cohesion in our society.
These bigotries and phobias have always been with us.
What is not being said is that Peter Dutton and his right-wing champions in the media let this cat out of the bag with their referendum "no" campaign.
They have done it cynically with complete disregard for social cohesion and civil society, and done it for entirely selfish reasons.
I was shocked to read "Animal lovers caught up in toxic hate" (December 17). I have been to the Lucky Stars Sanctuary several times, including as a trial volunteer.
The atmosphere in the sanctuary was caring, peaceful and industrious. Far from being a bully, Kerrie Carroll was kind and diligent in her approach to humans as well as to the animals in her care.
I'm surprised that Steve Evans got away with publishing this piece under the masthead of The Canberra Times. The standard of journalism is abysmal.
He does not name his sources for the defamation of Kerrie's character, nor has he cross-checked his "facts".
Steve Evans picked up the campaign of misinformation and lies that drove Kerrie to her death. Kerrie's family and many friends and supporters are grieving; that awful grief that follows on a suicide. A more responsible and sensitive approach was needed in writing about this matter.
Whilst I agree with David Perkins (Letters, December 19) that via AUKUS we have become even more enslaved to the frightening USA, his final sentence of "Shame Labor shame" cannot go unchallenged.
Was it not Scott Morrison, along with that other buffoon, Boris Johnson, who wedded us into the madness of the AUKUS pact in September 2021 (including the nuclear subs deal?)
Yes, perhaps Labor could have extracted Australia from the deal, but how much international damage would that have done us? Definitely more than Morrison's disgraceful snubbing of the French nuclear subs deal, where the French President knew he'd been lied to.
Please don't blame Labor for the ongoing messes that it inherited from the Coalition.
Mark Sproat's mini-lecture (Letters, December 19) on the nation status of Israel in relation to Gaza is correct. He doesn't mention though, that such differences are totally irrelevant when innocent people start being killed including, tragically, by those on the same side.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen's cynical claim Labor has been restoring Australia's climate leadership and Wong's funding call for the $500 million "Pacific Resilience Facility" (as islands disappear!) are exercises in sophistry given the mining and exporting of fossil fuels continues unabated.
Rajend Naidu (Letters, December 19) condemns the US for vetoing the ceasefire motion at the UN. Is he happy for Hamas to continue to rule Gaza, subjecting its people to an oppressive dictatorial theocracy, and promising to start further wars against Israel?
Houthi rebels are disrupting shipping to protest what they say is a "genocidal war" by the IDF in Gaza. Since almost everybody agrees with their appraisal, (except perhaps Israel) I suggest we decline America's request for us to send sailors to risk their lives defending the indefensible.
How would Gerry Gillespie know most of those killed in Gaza are unarmed civilians? (Letters, December 19) The Hamas-run Health Ministry never breaks the figures down and Hamas fighters wear civilian clothes and use teenage fighters.
There is concern about the vulnerability of flying foxes in the ACT. As I survey the damage wrought by these creatures around Chateau Gordo and as I try to overcome sleep deprivation as a result of their loud nocturnal squabbling there doesn't seem to be any shortage of the furry fiends here in Upper Kambah Heights.
Australia, along with almost all the UN members, was right in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. This is a war on defenceless, innocent civilians by a highly equipped army with a catastrophic death toll. This evil has to stop.
Thanks, Simon Copland ("Life in the slow lane: Is this really the best policy?" December 17), for your persistent advocacy for cycle lanes. All I want for Christmas is a decent bike lane up Hindmarsh Drive. I commute between Jerrabomberra and Woden, and the present skinny "lane", barely the width of a cycle that peters out in dangerous spots, is sketchy.
Mein Kampf would be easy reading and a source of cheap inspiration for someone like Donald Trump, who seeks to capture more gullible and lemming-like followers both at home in America and abroad ("Trump criticised for 'Hitler-like' rhetoric", December 18).
