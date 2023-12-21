The Canberra Times
Design and planning reform more important than licensing

Letters to the Editor
December 22 2023 - 5:30am
Rebecca Vassarotti's feel good message about developer licensing ("Don't listen to the scaremongering. Developer licensing will improve housing", December 21) is unfortunately another smoke screen that doesn't address the fundamental causes.

