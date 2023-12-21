Street reopened after firefighters safely vent gas cylinder leak

Firefighters have safely vented the large gas leak in Grimwade Street in Mitchell and have reopened the street.
At approximately 2pm a 250kg gas cylinder began to leak and could not be shut. Grimwade Street was closed between 2pm and 5pm and has since reopened.
Firefighters sprayed the leak with defensive water sprays and the gas was allowed to vent safely.
It's not clear at this stage what caused the leak. The Emergency Services Agency said there were no injuries and no ongoing threat to the community.
