The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Street reopened after firefighters safely vent gas cylinder leak

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated December 21 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Fire and Rescue are on the scene working to contain the Mitchell gas leak. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
ACT Fire and Rescue are on the scene working to contain the Mitchell gas leak. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Firefighters have safely vented the large gas leak in Grimwade Street in Mitchell and have reopened the street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.