Bhutanese community rallies round family of zoo tragedy deceased

The strong Bhutanese community in Canberra has set up a fund after the death of the "young, vibrant" woman found with fatal knife wounds at the National Zoo and Aquarium on Monday.
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the tragic and untimely passing of Ms. Tshewang Choden," the community's Facebook page said.
"The bereaved family along with our community is in deep shock and mourning."
There are about 6000 people of Bhutanese background living in Canberra. The city has close ties with the small Himalayan country. Families who migrate from there often come to the Australian capital. The University of Canberra has a campus in Bhutan.
"The entire Bhutanese community across Australia stand united in solidarity with the bereaved family," the Australia Bhutanese Association of Canberra said.
The fund has not been set up at the request of the family but as a spontaneous gesture of solidarity.
"It is our culture when someone dies or going through hard times, we have a system of providing consolation," Passang, the president of the association said.
"Since this tragic incident happened in a foreign land, it will be heavy for the family," he said. "As a community, we are providing financial and emotional support."
A date for the funeral has not been arranged because of the on-going police investigation. It is believed that the body will be flown back to Bhutan between Tibet and India.
In Bhutanese culture, support for families in hard times is called a "Semso" or consolation. The association said: "The Semso drive will remain open for two weeks until 5th Jan 2024, and full accounts will be shared to ensure transparency."
A chef at the zoo has been accused of murder after co-worker Tshewang Choden was found with knife wounds in the kitchen area of the zoo.
Jude Wijesinghe pleaded not guilty in a video court hearing from Canberra Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He is not expected to appear in court again until April 4.
After the death, a spokeswoman for the Royal Bhutanese Embassy spokeswoman confirmed the woman was a citizen of her country. The embassy was in close contact with the family.
"The close-knit Bhutanese community in Canberra is deeply affected by this tragic incident involving a member of our community and is rallying around the bereaved family during this very difficult period," she said.
"On behalf of the family and our community, we request that the media respect their privacy and allow them space to grieve this extremely tragic and sad loss."
