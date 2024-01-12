Writing kids' books is no walk in the park: best-selling author

Take me, for example. Although 35 now, I still remember being 10 and laughing at the antics in Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox and worrying for its wily protagonist when Boggis, Bunce and Bean set out to harm him. I still recall the sense of wonder I experienced the first time I set foot inside Hogwarts. My childhood was, at times, a turbulent one; books provided a safe place into which I could escape. I could discover new worlds and go on adventures with characters - characters that, to me, felt like friends - and watch them overcome their challenges. Books taught me how to be courageous and have hope. As an adult, I still think fondly of those stories and am grateful for them.