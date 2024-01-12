Writing kids' books is no walk in the park: best-selling author

The stories we read and love when we're young have an impact that can last a lifetime. Why, then, is the work of children's authors considered less noteworthy than that of our colleagues who write for adults?
A little over two years ago, I got an email. The email. The one that any aspiring writer hopes to receive, and that I had been working towards for eight years. It was from a publisher, and they were making an offer on my debut children's novel. I was ecstatic. Over the moon! My hard work had finally paid off.
When the time came for the book to hit shelves, I organised a launch party, invited friends and family, and prepared to celebrate what I considered to be the most significant achievement of my life. I think, from memory, that I still had a glass of champagne in my hand when a friend asked me, "Do you ever think you'll write for adults?" Then, the kicker: "Surely, right?"
My friend didn't mean anything by it. It was an innocent enough question. Since then, though, what has surprised me is how often I'm asked variations of this same question. Why kids' books? When will I release something for an older audience? The questions have become so frequent that it's hard not to feel that for many people, writing for kids is seen as a warm-up act. A cute sojourn into the world of children's literature that any truly aspirational writer would move past before turning their attention to the more serious task of writing a novel for adults.
But is writing for adults a more serious task? Is the work somehow more difficult, or the output of more value?
Kids are an incredible readership. They're enthusiastic, imaginative and, if I'm completely honest, ruthless. No reader can catch a plot hole faster or cast a book aside more quickly if it's boring to them than a young one. And when they find a story they love, it can leave the sort of impression that lasts a lifetime.
Take me, for example. Although 35 now, I still remember being 10 and laughing at the antics in Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox and worrying for its wily protagonist when Boggis, Bunce and Bean set out to harm him. I still recall the sense of wonder I experienced the first time I set foot inside Hogwarts. My childhood was, at times, a turbulent one; books provided a safe place into which I could escape. I could discover new worlds and go on adventures with characters - characters that, to me, felt like friends - and watch them overcome their challenges. Books taught me how to be courageous and have hope. As an adult, I still think fondly of those stories and am grateful for them.
And it's not only me. So often, when probed as to what their favourite book might be, an adult will mention a book they read as a child. They may not have read it in a long time or even have any interest in reading it again, but they'll warmly remember a book they read when they were young, which still lingers with them today - for one reason or another.
This is one of the reasons that I aspired to be a children's author in the first place. It's why I chose to write for kids over any other audience. I wanted a chance to create a set of characters and a world that might have a lasting impact like the stories I read when I was young. The type of impact that only kids' books can have.
There's an agelessness to these stories, evidenced by the fact that titles like Charlotte's Web and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland still feature in lists of "best-ever" books. Children's books have the power to reach us when our minds and worldview are still developing and stay with us for life. They can be read and enjoyed at any age.
And creating books for younger readers, it turns out, isn't easy. It has a unique set of demands. Almost exclusively, children's books are written by adults (Christopher Paolini being one notable exception, who famously wrote Eragon as a teenager), which presents challenges in language choice, pacing and voice. It demands that we authors consider our work from the point of view of a child, even though most of us have not been children for a long time. We each have to channel our own inner child, or else take inspiration from the kids in our lives, in order to write in a way that will engage, entertain and excite young minds.
It's not an easy task, and it's one that requires us to use the same tools that any writer does, but with a few extra challenges thrown in for good measure. The only difference is that we get to write for the best audience in the world.
So why would I choose to write for anyone else?
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.