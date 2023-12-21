The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

The safety of children must come first

By The Canberra Times
December 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's hard to imagine anything worse than for a parent to discover their child has been abused and exploited by a childcare worker whose duty it was to keep them safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help