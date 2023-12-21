The safety of children must come first

It's hard to imagine anything worse than for a parent to discover their child has been abused and exploited by a childcare worker whose duty it was to keep them safe.
But that is what allegedly happened to at least 91 children in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas between 2007 and 2022.
It has been alleged that in many instances children were photographed while being abused and that some of these images were shared online.
Gold Coast man Ashley Paul Griffith, 45, has been charged with more than 1600 offences including rape and indecent treatment of children.
While the charges against Griffith were laid after the launch of the nationwide review into safety in early childhood education and care settings, the case has influenced its recommendations.
The review's report, which was released on Thursday, recommends that childcare workers be banned from having access to their personal phones, cameras or other devices capable of taking still images or video while on duty.
This is already policy at many childcare centres across the country and it makes eminent sense to mandate a national ban.
Centre staff would continue to be able to use work phones and devices to update parents on a child's wellbeing or progress.
According to the report this type of interaction should be closely monitored given educators are under increasing pressure to provide regular updates regardless of whether or not the child is a willing participant.
While, as the Education Minister Jason Clare said on Thursday, Australia has a very good system of early childhood education and care, the allegations against Griffith are proof that there is no room for complacency.
Noting the "very real risk" of unscrupulous persons infiltrating centres, the report identified the relative ease with which inappropriate images of acts of abuse could be captured.
"In these circumstances an approved provider has no way of managing and monitoring what images are being taken and where or to whom they are being sent," it found.
The review recommends addressing the issue of child safety within centres on a wide range of fronts.
One of these, which seems long overdue given the Gillard-mandated child abuse royal commission exposed the ease with which paedophiles can move across jurisdictions, is the standardisation of working with children checks across the country.
It has also called tougher rules governing the recruitment and registration of childcare centre workers and better information sharing between states and territories.
The establishment of a national educator register to facilitate such information sharing is listed as a high priority.
The review, which was carried out by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority, also raised concerns about mandatory reporting requirements.
Centres currently have up to a week in which to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
This is considered manifestly inappropriate and moves are afoot to bring this down to 24-hours only.
The physical environment in which childcare is provided was also put under the microscope with the review recommending premises, including toilets and nappy changing areas, be laid out and managed in such a way as to "facilitate the supervision of children at all times".
While, over time, this may lead to additional expense with a push for more "built for purpose" childcare centres the investment would be well worth it.
The safety of our children is paramount. Parents must have confidence their child is in a safe place and in safe hands.
