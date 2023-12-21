Ley wants social media flooded with family crisis help info

Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has called on Australians to use their Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X accounts to drive social change amid concerns about spikes in rates of domestic violence over the holiday period and the number of Australian women killed in 2023.
Ms Ley has highlighted the two women killed this week including the fatal stabbing at the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra. Chef Jude Wijesinghe was charged on Tuesday with murdering his coworker Tshewang Choden. He has pleaded not guilty.
Some 60 Australian women have been killed by someone they know in 2023.
"It might seem like just a small gesture, but by sharing domestic violence support services on your socials, you might just save a life this Christmas," the deputy leader said in a statement.
"You might not need help but statistically someone you know will and many women who suffer in silence just need that extra prompt to seek support."
Ms Ley, who is also the shadow minister for women, also wrote on December 19 to large companies including Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings, Qantas, McDonalds and KFC, as well as social media platforms TikTok, Meta, LinkedIn and Google, asking them to share details of support services over the holidays.
She stated in the letters that she was not asking to "politically affiliate" messaging in any way. She said she was just seeking help to generate awareness for supports available.
LinkedIn has already agreed to post details of services on its platform. Google has also responded positively.
"When it comes to domestic violence every single person can make a difference, but so too can big businesses with huge social media followings - that's why I have written to many of them asking that they share these services too," she said.
Ms Ley cites data from the Parliamentary Library, compiled from Victoria Police, NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, and Australian Bureau of Statistics, that points to an increase in domestic and family violence over the holiday period.
She said there was a 25 per cent increase in domestic violence related incidents this time last year in NSW and a corresponding 16 per cent increase in Victoria.
But she suggests these known cases are the "tip of the iceberg" as many incidents are not reported and she is expecting cost-of-living concerns will contribute more this year.
"We know as cost of living bites and financial pressures build, so too does the risk of domestic violence and so I'm really concerned about this holiday period," Ms Ley said,
"We have already seen a tragic number of women killed this year, so my simple message to all Australians is: Save a life. Share these services."
Domestic, family and emergency services:
