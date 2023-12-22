Where to charge these holidays? There are 70% more EV chargers

As drivers get around on long holiday trips this season, the Albanese government is pointing to a 70 per cent increase in public electric vehicle charging locations over the past year, while EV ownership has doubled in the ACT.
There are now around 800 fast and ultra-fast charging locations nationwide, up from 464 last Christmas. There are more than 125 in the ACT which also leads the nation for EV sales. One in four new cars registered in the ACT last month was an EV.
Some of the new charging stations include new NRMA chargers at the Braidwood Servicemens Club and at Yass there are Tesla superchargers at the Soldiers Cub and NRMA chargers nearby. At Batemans Bay there are a variety of charging stations including an Evie charge station at the Village Shopping Centre.
Among the new charging stations in Canberra, top visitor site Parliament House recently began operations as the capital's largest EV charging station. There are 10 public EV chargers in the car park close to the main building's entrance and there will be an eventual 58 in the building.
Nationwide, the 800 charging locations support around 2000 fast and ultra-fast charging plugs. Another 1000 fast-charging locations are expected to be online in the next 12 to 36 months.
"The Albanese government is improving access for Australians to drive cleaner, cheaper-to-run cars, while helping households and businesses save thousands," Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a statement.
"There's been a 70 per cent increase in EV charging locations this year alone - helping address the needs of Aussie drivers in regional and suburban communities and reducing wait times for tens of thousands of new EV drivers."
Government figures show there are now more than 173,000 EVs on our roads. The minister points to two thirds of that figure added since Labor's election 18 months ago. Overall, as of January 31, there were 21.2 million registered motor vehicles in Australia.
The ACT is cementing its title as EV capita. ACT government figures show that one in 50 vehicles on territory roads is now an EV. That's a doubling from one per cent to two per cent in the last year.
In November, one in four new cars registered in the ACT, or a total of 429, was an EV.
"To support more EVs on our roads, more than 125 public EV chargers are now available in the territory, with many more on the way," ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury said.
"We're working hard to install more chargers to reach our goal of 180 public chargers by 2025."
In April, the government released its first electric vehicle strategy and outlined how it plans to remove barriers to buying EVs. But car makers and owners are still waiting for the government to introduce a fuel efficiency standard in a bid to lower emissions and encourage more EVs and other more fuel-efficient vehicles.
Mr Bowen points to the government's EV tax discounts on car leasing being a significant contributor to the EV sea-change.
"More and more households and businesses are saving thousands of dollars on the upfront and running costs of their vehicles - with our EV discount making leasing EVs and plug-in hybrids cheaper than leasing petrol vehicles in many circumstances," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.