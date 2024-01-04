The moments that shaped Canberra's property market in 2023

From a major business collapse to multi-million-dollar property deals, these are the headlines that resonated most with our readers in 2023.
The seemingly sudden collapse of a well-known Canberra builder was among the top property stories of the year.
It was tools down in March when PBS Building abandoned job sites and went into voluntary administration days later.
PBS Building had commercial and residential properties under construction across the ACT, as well as NSW and Queensland, when it entered administration. It was estimated the company had debts totaling up to $169 million.
What came next was months of investigations into the company's affairs, discoveries about the directors and, ultimately, liquidation.
While it was a more subdued year for commercial property in Canberra, there were a handful of major deals across the capital.
Terry Snow's Capital Property Group was behind two big sales, snapping up key Civic sites.
In early November, the group paid $17.75 million for a block of land on Constitution Avenue and Vernon Circuit. Work on a six-storey office building is expected to begin in mid-2024.
Later that month, the group also purchased a contentious car park site for $53 million.
The sale followed the collapse of a multi-million-dollar deal between developer Walker Corporation, the City Renewal Authority and the National Capital Authority earlier in the year.
But the biggest commercial deal of the year was the $157.5 million sale of the new Dickson Village complex.
The long-awaited Coles at Dickson had only just opened its doors before a super fund swooped in to purchase the development, which also includes 140 build-to-rent units.
Readers were curious to find out if their addresses made it onto the list of most expensive streets in 2023.
Property data firm Suburbtrends used an automated value model and recent sales to determine its list of the top 50 most expensive streets in the ACT.
Streets in Forrest and Deakin dominated the rankings but in a surprising twist Mugga Way, once touted Canberra's "golden mile", landed at number 17.
As well Canberra's own top sales of the year, South Coast property was again making waves.
A holiday home in Narrawallee broke the suburb record when it sold in October for $12 million.
Sitting on 1549 square metres of prime beachfront land, the property includes six bedrooms, each with their own en suite and bath.
The buyers, from country NSW, were expected to use the house as a holiday home.
More recently, a clifftop home in Bermagui made headlines when it sold for close to $11 million.
A high-profile bank executive and his interior designer wife were revealed as the buyers of the 14-hectare property.
