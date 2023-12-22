Christmas bin collection will come early for some. Is your suburb affected?

Residents who would usually put their bins out on Monday will have their collection day moved forward to Saturday, ahead of Christmas.
Bins must be placed on the kerb before 7am.
The following suburbs are affected:
Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day bin collection will scheduled as normal.
Meanwhile, the resource management centres at Hume and Mitchell will be closed on Christmas Day.
Recycling drop off centres in Belconnen, Gungahlin, Mitchell, Phillip and Tuggeranong are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will continue operating on Christmas and New Year's Day.
Residents can dispose of any recyclables that they would place in their yellow bin, including steel and aluminium cans, paper, cardboard and rigid plastic containers.
For more information check out the bin collection calendar.
