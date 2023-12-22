ROLLiN' Insurance wins Canstar 2023 Outstanding Value Award

ROLLiN' Insurance has been named as a winner of Canstar's 2023 Outstanding Value Award for car insurance. It won the Australian iteration of the award, as well as the New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia iterations.

This win reflects the work ROLLiN' has done to ensure a valuable offering at a time when so many Australians are struggling with the surging cost of living. Let's conduct a deep dive into ROLLiN's win and find out why it managed to take out this honour.

Canstar's Star ratings explained

First, let's understand Canstar's methodology for naming its award winners. Canstar uses its Star Ratings when naming awards such as this one.

Canstar's Star Ratings are found on its core comparison pages. Canstar uses them to determine which brands offer the best-value services for customers.

The Star Ratings are based on the 2 key pillars of the Price Score and the Feature Score. The Price Score breaks down how much the insurance costs based on various consumer profiles, cars and excesses for states and territories.

The Feature score takes into account the following 6 categories:

Application

Payment

Cover

Service

Claims

Cancellation

The various factors of the Price Score and Feature Score are weighted together to produce a final score. The brands with the best scores receive annual awards.

Awards are handed out at the state and territory level, and are then synthesised to produce national award winners. ROLLiN' was named a winner at the national level, as well as for New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

ROLLiN' Insurance's winning strategy

So how did ROLLiN' manage to snag these Outstanding Value awards? Let's analyse some of ROLLiN's key features when it comes to price and benefits.

Price

ROLLiN' offers one comprehensive car insurance policy for personal or business use, made with its customers in mind.

ROLLiN' is also known as a strong choice for young drivers. It doesn't charge additional excess based on their age*. This is another reason why ROLLiN' Insurance has earned distinction as a great-value option for car insurance.

Excess is made simple, at $800 for listed drivers and $3,000 for unlisted drivers on a personal use policy. There are no hidden parameters which radically change your excess.

ROLLiN's straightforward, transparent approach to its pricing has resulted in an offering that has been recognised as offering exceptional value. It's no surprise to see plaudits like Canstar's Outstanding Value Award coming in.

Features

ROLLiN' Insurance has curated an extensive range of features to delight customers and nab honours such as Canstar's Outstanding Value Award.

ROLLiN's comprehensive policy helps to cover loss or damage to customer's cars from accidental collision, fire or explosion, theft, attempted theft, vandalism, storms/floods/water, lightning, hail or accidents, subject to the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions of the policy.

The brand places great importance on being easily contactable for customers. Claims can be lodged online 24/7 via the ROLLiN' website portal, providing added convenience.

Another criteria used by Canstar is cancellation. ROLLiN' excels in this area, as the brand charges no exit fees if customers need to bounce.

ROLLiN's commitment to providing brilliant service to its customers is exactly why it has received honours like the Canstar 2023 Outstanding Value Award.

Key factors in ROLLiN' Insurance's success

Let's conduct a deeper analysis into how ROLLiN' provides competitive pricing and strong service. This will illustrate the key factors that have enabled ROLLiN' to thrive in the car insurance space.

ROLLiN' describes itself as "cheaper by design". It is a digital brand, which means it keeps costs low, which helps keep their prices low. These savings are then passed on to consumers.

ROLLiN's one-policy framework for either personal or business use helps to keep the process as straightforward as possible for customers.

This approach recognises the reality that many car insurance customers - especially young people - don't have the time or inclination to trawl through a mountain of different policies to find the right one for them.

ROLLiN' instead focuses on creating a great policy and catering to customers needs.

The brand is also pushing the envelope with innovations like Safe 'n Save. This feature allows business use customers to track safe driving habits in the ROLLiN' app. Scores above 85 receive discounts off their base premium from their 3rd consecutive monthly policy up to 15% off.^

ROLLiN' Insurance has used a unique approach and commitment to great value to consistently deliver a high level of service to its customers.

Other awards won by ROLLiN' Insurance

ROLLiN's Canstar 2023 Outstanding Value Award isn't lonely in the trophy cabinet. The brand's other awards include:

Mozo Experts Choice Award 2023: Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice Award 2023: Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice Award 2022: Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice Award 2022: Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice Award 2021: Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice Award 2021: Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance

It's worth noting that 2021 was the year in which ROLLiN' was launched. This means that the brand has consistently been racking up accolades pretty much since day dot.

It is also clear to see the brand's focus on young drivers has also paid off, with ROLLiN' taking home the Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance Award from Mozo 3 years running, as well as the Exceptional Value Car Insurance Award.

You now have a strong understanding of how ROLLiN' Insurance earned its Canstar 2023 Outstanding Value Award for Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia. This recognition illustrates the evolving nature of the Australian car insurance market, and the role played by young, upstart brands like ROLLiN' Insurance.

Expect to see the brand continue to strive towards awards such as these with its unique approach, affordable offering and customer-first thinking. Watch out for more shake-ups in the car insurance space from brands like ROLLiN' Insurance.

*Other excesses apply.

^Minimum premiums may apply. Underwriting criteria, T&Cs apply. Refer to the Premium, Excess & Discounts Guide at rollininsurance.com.au for more information.