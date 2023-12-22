Six new apartment blocks proposed for Woden

Canberra's developers weren't slowing down in the days leading up to Christmas, with plans lodged and work starting on some major projects across the city.
This week a developer's plan to build about 500 new homes in Woden was released, more than four years after it purchased the site.
Six apartment buildings are proposed for the former public housing block in Lyons.
The application details the developer's vision for a "unique residential development nestled within a dense and unifying landscape setting".
In Civic, another developer's plans for new residential towers were revealed.
Bulum Group is seeking approval for two towers on Marcus Clarke Street, with 155 apartments between them.
One of the buildings was inspired by the curved shape of Canberra's iconic bus shelters, the application states.
Meanwhile, work to demolish to Capitol Theatre in Manuka has begun.
Fencing was installed around the building before an excavator moved in to begin tearing down the old cinema building.
Once the structure has been removed, work is expected to begin on a six-storey luxury hotel in its place.
Finally, Canberrans this week got a look inside one of the former public housing blocks on Northbourne Avenue.
Previously known as the Lyneham flats, the four-storey building has been restored by JWLand and released to market as seven new studio apartments.
Outside the new units, a plaque detailing the historic significance of the former public housing blocks was also unveiled.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
