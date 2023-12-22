Our courts are increasingly being held in contempt. That's terrible for justice

They are flattered by counsel urging them to use their common sense and knowledge of the world to assess a witness's veracity. Even if they are told not to consult Google they are entitled to know, as many in a well-educated jurisdiction such as Canberra would know (if mostly from watching TV) that identification evidence is notoriously unreliable, that it is not uncommon for police witnesses to confabulate and "settle" a common account of what occurred, and that a good many expert witnesses will say whatever is in the interests of the party paying them. These matters, always true but taken for granted these days, run against the prevailing judicial and magisterial opinion of 50 years ago. In Canberra almost as much as in Rumpole's Old Bailey, a judge would call for smelling salts if it were suggested that a policeman could or would lie. Or gild the lily. Or cut a corner.