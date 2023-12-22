The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Our courts are increasingly being held in contempt. That's terrible for justice

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
December 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Justice Michael Lee of the Federal Court is threatening that fire and brimstone will rain down on social media users who have made legally contemptuous comments on the defamation litigation between Bruce Lehrmann and Channel 10, and its journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.