'I wasn't expecting it': Back-up Canberra goalie stands tall awaiting A-League first

When Young Matilda and starting goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln was shown a straight red card in Canberra United's last game, on the bench Coco Majstorovic was in shock.
It's the moment every back-up goalie is there to be ready for, and yet when it happens there's nothing that can truly make the situation feel any less daunting.
"I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting it," Majstorovic said.
"But that was probably a good thing that I didn't have time to think about it, because it was just straight on and off we go."
Majstorovic would make some key saves, but Canberra went down in the match 2-0 to Melbourne Victory.
Now a week on, the 24-year-old goalkeeper who previously played with Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City has a chance to do something she's never done before - start an A-League Women game.
And unlike last week, she's had a full week of preparation to tune up with the other starters ahead of their match against Central Coast Mariners on Saturday afternoon at McKellar Park.
"I was reflecting a bit the last few days and just thinking how happy and proud I am about my career up to date, and after good performances, it finally pays off," Majstorovic said.
"Not many people get this opportunity, so I'm super honoured and grateful.
"We've got a really good team connection at Canberra so I'm super happy to go out there with the girls and hopefully we get a win this weekend.
"Not much will change - if anything I'll just eat a bit more food to fuel up."
United coach Njegosh Popovich sang Majstorovic's praises.
He said Lincoln will grow from her "learning moment", but added that Majstorovic will bring a different dimension to the team and add plenty of value.
"Coco's communication skills are probably the best in the whole team, and she's experienced, which is great as a goalkeeper," he said.
Despite coming off that deflating loss where United failed to score a goal for the first time this season, Canberra will go into Saturday's match backing themselves to come away with the victory.
United tend to put on a show for their home fans as their last victory a fortnight ago showed, in an emphatic 5-1 thumping of Brisbane.
They'll also have Chilean international Maria Rojas back on deck after overcoming a knee issue, and any injury fears about the league-leading goalscorer Vesna Milivojevic in the rear-view mirror.
The Mariners meanwhile haven't won in three-straight games and are sitting just above Canberra on the A-League ladder in 10th spot, making this a very winnable match for the home side.
"We're building nicely," Majstorovic said. "We had a bit of a rocky start to the season, but it's to be expected with the young group and new backline.
"It's just about putting all the puzzle pieces together.
"If we can get on a roll, we have shown in previous years we can string a few wins together, and open the floodgates towards finals."
A-League Women - Round 9
Canberra United v Central Coast Mariners, Saturday 5pm at McKellar Park
