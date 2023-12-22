The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Tree planting decisions need to be based on evidence

By Letters to the Editor
December 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Crone (Letters, December 17) read more into my letter than I suggested. I want gum trees out in the bush and not near human beings. They are dangerous in suburbia as the photo reflects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.