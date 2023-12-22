Tree planting decisions need to be based on evidence

Dr Crone (Letters, December 17) read more into my letter than I suggested. I want gum trees out in the bush and not near human beings. They are dangerous in suburbia as the photo reflects.
No, they don't poison the lake but they have shallow roots, which near water is more disposed to fall on our walkways and in some cases into the water in the event of a climate event.
I do agree with him re re-engineering our waterways. Some years ago we proposed directing the storm water drain at Theodore through Tuggeranong Homestead using the quite deep gully there and creating a wetland. As usual no one in authority took any notice, despite authoritative advice.
We need more wetlands surrounding our lakes! Perhaps low risk prisoners could be employed to build them as I suspect the $84 million provided to fix the problem has already been spent.
Simon Corbell once told a group of Tuggeranong citizens we were the guilty party, polluting our lakes via our waterways. It would be marvellous to see more street cleaning machines collecting at source along with regular trimming of trees above recycling truck height.
At the beginning of a peak time for travel, drivers of EVs are in for some white knuckle moments if a recent day this week is typical
Canberra to Albury on the main route south: Jugiong's charger out of order (for weeks); Gundagai two chargers not operational; Tarcutta chargers closed for hours for maintenance.
Thank goodness for a charger at Holbrook where there was a line of cars. Range anxiety is a major issue if there is no reliable network of chargers. So much for promoting clean power.
The Israeli government is at risk of enacting a genocide in Gaza in full view of the world.
According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification: "There is a risk of famine and it is increasing each day that the current situation of intense hostilities and restricted humanitarian access persists or worsens ... [The people in Gaza are demonstrating] the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified.
"Among these, about 50 per cent of the population (1.17 million people) are in emergency (IPC Phase 4) and at least one in four households (more than half a million people) are facing catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5, catastrophe).
"These are characterised by households experiencing an extreme lack of food, starvation, and exhaustion of coping capacities."
As identified by the South African government, the only other state in the world to have recent experience of apartheid, there is an urgent need for an international peacekeeping force.
S W Davey asks why the Liberal governments increased the debt they inherited from Labor (Letters, December 13).
If you inherit a large debt and a large deficit and significantly reduce the deficit you get a bigger debt (put a plug in the bath and play around with different tap settings).
Only surpluses will reduce the debt; almost achieving a surplus will still increase it.
Ignoring the Future Fund, the Liberals possibly got to surplus about the time COVID hit, so the debt inherited from Labor continued to grow up to that point and, to a significant extent, can therefore be attributed to Labor's deficit.
That debt has now boomeranged back to them. Treasurer Hockey had a plan to get back to surplus much sooner, but it wasn't well received - we preferred ongoing deficits and increasing debt, until the economy eventually grew the Budget into surplus.
The Labor opposition had been consistently advocating higher deficits (and debt) in the run up to COVID, to stimulate a lacklustre economy.
There's a relatively new eating joint in the Sydney Building in Civic which appears to rarely have customers. I reckon it's because the footpath outside and the windows (bedecked with pictures of yummy food) haven't been cleaned since it opened. The place looks like it's still undergoing renovation.
It's the same with most of the eateries in the Sydney and Melbourne buildings. No one cleans the outside of the windows and no one sweeps the footpath outside.
The appearance of these places (good food or not) suggests the operators couldn't give a monkey's about the exterior of their establishments.
It's shopkeeping 101 guys. No one is going to be enticed inside if the outside looks like a back alley in a shanty town. It would take 15 minutes a day to clean your windows and sweep the pavement outside your premises. It's not as if you had anything else to do.
The current crop of performance artists - including high-profile sports persons - wanting to use their platforms to make personal political and moral statements overlooks a simple fact.
That is that while these people have rights to their opinions they are members of a team.
It takes a very large team indeed to stage a play or put on a cricket match. Not just the actors or players, but theatre staff, grounds-people, ticket sellers, cleaners - the list is huge.
These team members are as important as those on stage. There is no guarantee that they will all agree with the expressions of the actors or performers.
If performers want the world to know what they think, they should use other media and their own forums. It is disrespectful to the larger team to hijack the spotlight for their own ends.
Jennie Goldie (Letters, December 20) advocates that "we have to both stop exports and stop approving any new coal and gas developments", "even if it costs us in the short term".
Jennie Goldie does not specify a time frame for this action but based on 2022 figures it would reduce Australia's export earnings by 40 per cent causing a large depreciation in the value of the Australian dollar.
Given that solar panels, wind turbines, transmission lines and towers, and utility batteries are imported this would blow the budget of every renewable energy project in Australia.
Those committed to opposing anti-Semitism would be concerned with two of your letters of December 19.
Albert White blames Israel's actions in Gaza for anti-Semitism. This amounts to excusing anti-Semitism. Regardless of what one thinks of Israel, the only people responsible for anti-Semitism are the anti-Semites. That's true of all racism.
And, before he declares Israel is worthy of hatred he should read up on the rules of war.
Michael McCarthy's letter is also troubling. The International Holocaust Alliance's definition of anti-Semitism includes, as an example, comparing Israeli actions to those of the Nazis. In this war, it is Hamas that has genocidal intent, which it constantly declares, while Israel is defending itself against an enemy that insinuates itself completely among civilians and civilian buildings.
Without having any knowledge of the circumstances of the fatal Pialligo crash on December 20 I note that the occupants of the large Nissan SUV survived and tragically the occupant of the small Holden Astra was killed.
Road fatalities numbers are up across Australia but there is an absence of useful data on the reasons why.
It would be useful to know whether the proliferation of large SUVs has been a factor.
If a small car is hit by a large SUV the occupants of the smaller vehicle might not fare well.
The phrase "from the river to the sea" has been prominent in recent weeks.
Being a bit confused by it, I did some online reading.
It appears that historically these words have been used by both "sides" in the Israel-Palestine conflict since at least the 1940s.
I know that interpretations change over time, but the phrase implies the eradication of the "opposition" and clearly suggests genocidal sentiments.
As such it is abhorrent and should not be used by anyone to make a political point.
