Times Past: December 24, 1971

A Canberra youth, Jeff Allen, 15, of Braddon, found four four-leaf clovers, a five-leaf and later a six-leaf clover at the squash centre at Lyneham.
Jeff, who was very excited about it all, brought his finds to The Canberra Times office and said that he had more of the four-leaf clovers but they had been damaged in his pocket.
The parks and gardens branch of the Department of the Interior said that four-leafed clovers were "very rare" and five-leaf clovers were "extremely rare", so to make sure that the leaves were actually clover, Jeff went back to find the plant.
The plant was located and confirmed to be clover and produced a further surprise. Not only was there another four-leaf clover, but also a six-leaf clover produced by two stems growing together.
Also making news on this day was a small snippet about a reader who telephoned The Canberra Times to say she had had problems buying a New Testament.
She said she went into a newspaper shop which sold Bibles.
A girl asked her what she wanted, and she told her a copy of the New Testament.
The girl wandered off and looked all round the shop. Then she came back empty-handed. "Hey, listen", she said, "is that something to do with the Bible?"
