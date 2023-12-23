The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: December 24, 1971

December 24 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra youth, Jeff Allen, 15, of Braddon, found four four-leaf clovers, a five-leaf and later a six-leaf clover at the squash centre at Lyneham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help