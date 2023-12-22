Kambah Pool, Murray's Corner swimming restrictions eased

Canberrans will be able to head to their favourite swimming waterways again after restrictions imposed on several popular swimming spots were eased.
Earlier this month, ACT Parks and Conservation announced seven popular swimming spots like Casuarina Sands and Kambah Pool were closed due to poor water quality.
ACT Parks and Conservation said, "Recent heavy rain had caused poor water quality and water quality testing results have shown elevated bacteria levels."
Areas that were closed for swimming:
Following further water quality testing conducted by ACT Health, restrictions have now eased for Kambah Pool and Murray's Corner after they were closed due to poor water quality. Other parts of the Murrumbidgee River and Paddy's River that were closed reopened earlier this month.
With so many Canberrans drowning in lakes and rivers every summer, please remember to keep safe by checking Parks ACT's alerts before you head out.
Steps to reduce your risk around waterways include:
